Shaquille O’Neal & Charles Barkley Obsess Over Karl-Anthony Town’s Feet Before Knicks Injury Update

Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns combined for 56 points as the New York Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers 111-94 on Thursday. Despite being 3-1 behind, the Knicks made sure to use all the help from Madison Square Garden to keep their NBA playoff campaign alive. Before coming in the game 5, there were doubts over KAT’s inclusion due to an injury, but he performed and got his flowers from the TNT crew. Well, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley were also busy hyping up his feet.

Ernie Johnson introduced the star who dropped 24 points and 13 rebounds. “And look who’s sitting down next to you, Chuckster.” Not missing the beat, Shaq started singing, “With his toes out. Karl-Anthony Towns. With his toes out. Karl-Anthony Towns.” The Knicks center arrived for a post-game chat in his comfortable sliders. We all know by that how gruesome O’Neal’s toes are, despite spending over $1,000 on pedicures. KAT was honest about his toe condition and sent one jab over to the Lakers legend.

“My toes are better than yours, Shaq,” said KAT. The ‘Big Aristotle’ had no other option but to concede. “They are.” But Charles Barkley took the praising one step further and called Towns’ toes better than any basketball player. “You’re the only basketball player I know that’s got good looking feet.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When asked about his injury, the 29-year-old did not give much attention to it and was instead focused on the task at hand. “It doesn’t matter, get the job done.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His addition was a game-time decision due to a balky left knee. The job in Game 5 is certainly done. Jalen Brunson led the scoring with 32 points, but it was Towns’ presence in the middle that changed everything. The duo also became a part of the history book, where a chapter was dedicated to Shaq and his teammate.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson’s partnership reaches a new level

With the backs against the wall, the Knicks needed a statement win at home. As their captain, Brunson scored 32 points, he also created some history of his own. It was his 10th game of 30 points and five assists this postseason alone. Only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LeBron James, and Michael Jordan have done that during a single playoff run. Helping him in scoring for the team is the Big Bodega.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Because of their scoring prowess, they’re the first pair of teammates to both score 20+ points in each of the first five games of a conference finals. It was the first time since Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal did so for the Lakers against the Kings in 2002. Elite company for Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns to be a part of. KAT started the series with a dominating 35 points in game and followed it with 20 points in game 2. For the last three games, he has scored exactly 24 points. His presence is also what the TNT crew demanded from him since the beginning.

After the game, Shaq and Chuck had just three words for him: “All the time.” Towns has the size, skill, and strength to control games, and in Game 5, it was on full display. Just like his toes in the post-game interview!