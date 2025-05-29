Sources Confirm Jonathan Kuminga’s Plans as Warriors Eye $94 Million Trade Opportunity

The summer of 2025 is pretty happening in the NBA. All 30 franchises want a massive makeover. While some are aiming to solidify their grounds, teams like the Golden State Warriors are aiming for the stars. Again. And in this run, there could be something, both good and bad, for everyone. Especially for Jonathan Kuminga, hitting restricted free agency this summer, the future seems bleak. However, the fire in his heart for the sport isn’t ready to settle down so fast.

JK’s future hangs in the balance as three powerful forces pull in different directions—his own ambitions, the championship-hungry veterans, and a front office juggling both. Their goals tangle and sometimes align, but not always. Now, with emotions rising and stakes soaring, the Warriors face their most delicate summer puzzle yet. And as The Athletic’s Anthony Slater explains, everything is uncertain within the squad.

The Golden State Warriors insider wrote, “Kuminga, league sources said, still has visions of becoming an All-Star, not fitting into an ever-moving mid-tier rotation role. He wants to be a featured player in an NBA offense and chase the 20-point-and-beyond dreams he’s spent his life chasing and the last week of his fourth season tasting.”

via Imago Apr 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) looks on during warmups before the game against the LA Clippers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Most importantly, with Stephen Curry sidelined in the playoffs, Jonathan Kuminga stepped into the spotlight. Over four fierce games against Minnesota, he averaged 24.3 points on 54.8 percent shooting. He attacked the rim, going 22/29 inside five feet and draining 7/18 threes. Well, Kuminga dreams of stardom, but Golden State dreams of titles around Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler. The visions clash here: Steve Kerr once hoped Kuminga could thrive quietly like Shawn Marion. Instead, he thrives loudly with the ball.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Kuminga has not ruled out a return, but the choice is hardly his alone. The Warriors hold the cards in restricted free agency. Still, his willingness depends on trust, role, and vision. As July nears, layered talks await, with emotions high and priorities clashing behind carefully measured smiles.

Now, a graceful exit via sign and trade might be the fairest resolution for all. This is where the Brooklyn Nets could play an integral role in turning the story for the 22-year-old forward. And maybe, in return, the Dubs could acquire an effective forward to replace Kuminga.

Jonathan Kuminga’s RFA condition could help the Warriors get a $94M star off the trade market

The Brooklyn Nets are not expected to chase Jonathan Kuminga with a direct offer sheet. However, they could get creative. League insiders hint that Brooklyn might use its cap space to broker a multi-team sign-and-trade, giving all parties something valuable. Slater wrote: “There is not a current expectation that the Brooklyn Nets are preparing an offer sheet for Kuminga, but there are signs Brooklyn could be willing to use its open cap space as a vehicle to execute multi-team trade scenarios this summer, league sources said.”

For the Warriors, the Nets, Kuminga, and potential suitors, it opens an intriguing door. It is a door that swings on mutual benefit, timing, and just the right offer. Moreover, the $94M forward, Cam Johnson, seems to be the most likely candidate to be thrown into the trade market. So, maybe the Dubs could aim for him. Yet the sign and trade route is far from simple.

Due to base year compensation rules, any such move would limit the Warriors’ flexibility. Taking back more than half of Kuminga’s starting salary would trigger a hard cap at the first apron. That is not a light burden. While all sides will explore every angle, Warriors insiders suggest the simplest solution may also be the smartest: Just re-sign the kid and keep the dream alive in-house!

So now, the heart of this saga beats louder than ever. Jonathan Kuminga stands at a crossroads, armed with talent, dreams, and a restless spirit. Whether he stays to chase glory in gold or finds flight elsewhere, one truth remains. The summer will define him, and perhaps, quietly reshape the Warriors too.