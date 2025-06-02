Stephen Curry Cannot Afford to Fulfil Exciting Desire That Only Michael Jordan Has Achieved in NBA History

Stephen Curry is known for being a pioneer in the sport of basketball. However, he has used his position to become much more than just a professional athlete. The Baby Faced Assassin has built a business empire featuring a range of endorsements and projects. However, now that his retirement is approaching, the four-time champion has begun to put serious thought behind his future. What does the next chapter really look like?

There are a few things Stephen Curry wants to do. But most importantly, he has his eyes set on following in Michael Jordan’s footsteps. They both adore golf. But this isn’t about having a personalized golf course. Curry wants to experience what it’s like to sit in the owner’s seat and bring championship glory to a franchise.

“The idea of being a part of an ownership group and the right opportunity that allows me to have an impact on how a franchise should be operated — how you’re going after true winning, like we’ve done here with the Warriors — that’s something I’m excited about pursuing… So you’ll see me in the seat somewhere down the road,” he told CNBC as part of ‘Curry Inc.: The Business of Stephen Curry’.

However, while he does share the ambitions of Jordan, replicating it in the exact same way is going to be difficult. Unlike His Airness, Curry can’t buy a team by himself. Even though he was rated the second-highest paid athlete in the world, the two-time MVP knows “there’s levels to this.”

The NBA’s new $76 billion media rights deal has inflated the valuations of NBA teams. On average, the cost of an NBA team is $4.66 billion, according to CNBC. While purchasing the Hornets, Jordan only paid $275 million in 2010. Albeit it was still a lucrative amount for them, in order to purchase a team independently, a lot more is needed.

Still, Stephen Curry is willing to go through the grind and tussle. He doesn’t mind partnering with groups to fulfill his dream. But it won’t be exactly the way Michael Jordan did it. And while history might evade him, there’s also a silver lining to the reality.

A safety net for Stephen Curry

Michael Jordan broke barriers on what professional athletes can achieve after retirement. He is a trend-setter who revolutionized the way athletes capitalize on their successful careers. His purchase of the Bobcats was another milestone in that direction. However, for the most part, it only backfired on MJ.

Jordan was heavily scrutinized for his role as the team’s governor. The Hornets barely had any playoff basketball from the time he took over. Moreover, some of his failed draft decisions and management also drew ire. What this says is that going to the helm alone carries a lot of risk. Jordan had to organize his own team, which couldn’t satisfy the aspirations Hornets fans held for him. Hence, for Stephen Curry, going in with the group might be the best possible outcome.

Going in with wealthy businessmen and experts provides a firm base for Curry to focus on his core area. With appropriate roles at every level, the burden of the entire operation doesn’t fall on one person. Obviously, getting a job that allows him to work closely and manage team decisions will be difficult to land.

But it also ensures a smoother operation for everybody involved. Having a guiding hand and support will help Stephen Curry understand the business thoroughly. In addition, it also opens the horizon for change, in case the Chef does get to handle a roster. So it might look a little different than Michael Jordan.

However, the good seems to outweigh the bad. Hence, it may not be so bad not to create history ‘Like Mike’ in this specific case.