Things Get Awkward With Pascal Siakam And NBA Reporter After His Strong Message To Pacers Locker Room

Alright, picture this: Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Indiana Pacers had a golden opportunity to close things out — up 3-1, one win away from the NBA Finals, and playing under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden. But instead of seizing the moment, they collapsed. Final score: 111-94, Knicks. The vibes? Absolutely off. And no one wore that frustration more openly than Pascal Siakam. The Pacers star, who’s been their engine all postseason, looked visibly irritated postgame. That frustration boiled over at the podium, culminating in a tense, awkward back-and-forth with a reporter that said more than any stat line could.

It all went down when a reporter started questioning Siakam about the Pacers’ fight, or lack thereof, in Game 5. The exchange started with the reporter asking Siakam if he could “make sense” of the loss, specifically focusing on Siakam’s own admission that the Knicks “played harder” and “didn’t fight them hard enough.” The reporter then pushed, asking, “How is it possible? Not fight hard enough in a game?”

That’s when things started to get a little spicy. Siakam, clearly not loving the line of questioning, shot back, “What do you mean?” When the reporter reiterated, “My point is, you’re saying you guys got out-fought,” Siakam tried to explain, “And I’m saying that happens in the game though. That’s basketball.” But the reporter kept pressing, asking Siakam to elaborate on how it happens.

You could almost feel the temperature in the room change. Siakam, trying to keep his cool but definitely getting a bit exasperated, responded, “In Game Five. You’re good. You’re good, bro. You’re looking for something, I know, but damn. No no, but I’m—I’m telling you though. I told you. What else you want me to tell you?” It was that classic playoff presser moment where a frustrated player feels like a reporter is trying to bait them into a controversial soundbite. Siakam even called out the reporter directly, asking, “Well, what about you? Tell me. So go ahead. Who’s this guy? Who’s this guy? What’s your name, bro? Oh. You good?” Yikes.

It’s clear Siakam felt the line of questioning was a bit much, especially because, just before this, he had delivered a powerful message to his teammates. He emphasized on that classic siege mentality – that it’s always them against the world. He told his team from the podium, “Our team has been so excellent at bouncing back. It’s always been us against the world, and I don’t expect it to change.” So, to then be grilled about whether his team “fought hard enough” probably felt like a direct contradiction to the very spirit of unity and fight he was trying to instill.

Spicy P’s playoff recipe: How Siakam is cooking for the Pacers

When the Pacers traded for Siakam mid-season, some folks probably wondered how he’d fit. He was coming from a different system in Toronto, a team where he was the guy. But man, has he ever found his groove in Indiana. Coach Rick Carlisle has talked about how Siakam is the kind of special player who can “blend in in a matter of … days, really.” And it’s true.

He’s embraced the Pacers’ fast-paced style, and it’s like his game has found a whole new gear. He’s averaging nearly 26 points in these Conference Finals (before Game 5’s quieter night), and his overall playoff numbers (around 21 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists) show a guy who’s consistently producing when the lights are brightest.

What’s been so impressive is Siakam’s evolution. He’s always had that killer spin move, but now it’s even more unpredictable, more based on reading what the defender gives him – you saw it in Game 4 against the Knicks where he’d fake the spin on OG Anunoby, then go behind his back for a smooth finish, leaving OG guessing. And his shooting? Man, it’s become a serious weapon. Tyrese Haliburton even called Siakam “possibly the most underrated player in the NBA” earlier in the playoffs, gushing about his poise, footwork, and all-around efficiency.

via Imago Apr 4, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) reacts to a foul in the second half against the Utah Jazz at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

And let’s not forget, this dude is a champion. He was a massive part of that 2019 Toronto Raptors team that won it all. That kind of experience, knowing what it takes to win on the biggest stage, is priceless for a relatively young Pacers team. You see it in his demeanor, in the way he carries himself in these high-pressure moments.

After that monster 39-point game he had against the Knicks in Game 2 – a playoff career-high for him – Coach Carlisle called it a “special game,” saying Siakam “was the guy that got us going and got us through some difficult stretches.” Even Magic Johnson was tweeting about how incredible Siakam was that night!

So yeah, Game 5 was a tough one for the Pacers, and Siakam, was clearly frustrated. But even an off night doesn’t diminish his overall importance. If the Pacers are going to bounce back in Game 6 and actually punch their ticket to the NBA Finals, they’ll need that evolved, championship-tested Pascal Siakam – the guy who can drop nearly 40 like he did in Game 2 or dissect defenses like in Game 4 – to be right in the middle of it all, leading with his play and that “us against the world” fire.