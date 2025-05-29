Timberwolves HC Chris Finch Issues Warning to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Co After Clearing Minnesota Star’s Future

It took the Oklahoma City Thunder five games to dissect the Minnesota Timberwolves and make it to their first NBA Finals since the Kevin Durant era. They have been the only team that carried their momentum from the regular season. They won the most games, have the MVP, and their young supporting cast shows no nerves. Now they sit on the doorsteps of potential history. However, Chris Finch did alert them.

The Timberwolves coach wasn’t salty about his loss. He gave great credit to the Thunder organization for constructing a well-engineered roster, which fast-tracked their progress. At the same time, though, now that they are in the Finals, he warned them about the repercussions of losing out on this chance.

“One thing we’ve learned about the league, you know, it looked promising for Boston a year ago. It looked promising for Milwaukee for a few years. Like, the league is so hard right now. Um, you know, obviously, health factors into it. R construction, being able to afford the tax, all these things like come into play at some point. Um, that’s why, you know, you got to go for it now. You really do,” he told the Thunder.

The Celtics’ title window dispersed once Jayson Tatum picked up an injury. For the Thunder, they are very young, with most of their players developed through the draft. In the present, that’s an advantage. However, both Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren will be eligible for a lucrative extension after next season.

via Imago May 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) celebrates with Magic Johnson West Conference Finals MVP trophy after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in game five to win the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Hence, keeping their squad strength as it is seems unlikely unless they are willing to break the bank like the Celtics did. Furthermore, the NBA hasn’t witnessed back-to-back champions since the Golden State Warriors. That’s why it’s important for OKC to take this opportunity as if it is their last.

Because not only could it really be the case, but for some players, they don’t get such an opportunity in their entire career.

Chris Finch discusses Mike Conley

The Timberwolves didn’t lack motivation to get past the Thunder and make it to the Finals. Last season, their dream run was put to a halt by the Dallas Mavericks. That had to be avenged. But this season, they were playing for more than that. Everybody in the Minnesota organization wanted to see Mike Conley have a chance at being crowned a champion.

The veteran point guard will turn 38 by the time the next season begins. Likewise, the clock is ticking for the former Grizzlies All-Star to embellish his illustrious reign with a championship. Chris Finch has made one thing clear. He will have another chance.

“I think we wanted to go as far and win it all for Mike Conley. If not for anybody else in our locker room, is what he’s meant to us, what he, you know, who he is as a person. Um, you know, we still have him next year. And, uh, you know, the key to these things right now in the league is like trying to get here as many times as possible,” said the Wolves HC.

But Finch has addressed how difficult it is to win in the NBA. So although he doesn’t guarantee Conley will end his playing career with the coveted championship, Finch doesn’t think that’s the end of the story.

“Maybe it works out for Mike in a different way. You know, maybe he wins one as a coach, maybe he wins one as a general manager. You know there’s a lot of things that can happen for you in your future, but we’re going to keep battling for him and for the organization,” Finch proclaimed.

No matter how hard it is, the Minnesota Timberwolves will go again next season with the same mindset. Not only for them, but Mike Conley’s career deserves a title. It could be a source of strength, and then who knows, maybe the Thunder won’t find it as easy to get past the gritty Minnesota team if they meet again.