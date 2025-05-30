Tom Thibodeau Explains Tyrese Haliburton Strategy as Josh Hart Finds Relief in ECF Game 5 Win

Tyrese Haliburton lost his smile by halftime, a sign that the Knicks were succeeding. After New York allowed him to torch them in Game 4, the team faced Game 5 with their backs against the wall and played like a Tom Thibodeau-coached team once again. There was no dramatic tactical overhaul, no clever scheme cooked up in a backroom. What changed was execution.

“Sometimes it was probably a combination of him missing some shots he normally makes,” Thibodeau admitted postgame. “But I thought our guys were tied together and trying to make him work for everything. That’s what you have to do—we have to fight to win every possession.”

Haliburton, who had danced through the defense just days earlier for a 32-point triple-double, was suddenly lost in a maze of defenders. Mikal Bridges smothered him, Delon Wright hounded him, and Landry Shamet kept the pressure on. Seven field-goal attempts. Two makes. Eight points. The smile disappeared. So did the swagger.

On offense, Tom Thibodeau brushed off any suggestion of a targeted approach to wear Haliburton down. “It’s basically the same,” he said. “But sometimes you have opportunities to attack in different ways.” And really, that summed it up. The Knicks didn’t flip the script—they just finally followed it with discipline.

A big part of that script? Josh Hart calming the chaos. After struggling with turnovers earlier in the series, Hart played with control. New York committed just 15 turnovers as a team and dominated the boards 45–40, suffocating Indiana’s transition game. Simplicity, when paired with hustle, works. The Knicks never trailed. Jalen Brunson put up 32 efficient points. Karl-Anthony Towns chipped in with 24 and 13 despite foul trouble. But this wasn’t about stat lines—it was about setting a tone.

Game 5 was a message: the Knicks are still alive. And if Tyrese Haliburton keeps getting dragged into the mud, New York might just claw its way to the Finals.

Can the New York Knicks and Tom Thibodeau End a 26-Year Finals Drought?

The New York Knicks have chased a dream that’s just out of reach for over two decades. The last time they made the NBA Finals was way back in the 1998–99 season. That year, they shocked everyone as the first eighth seed ever to reach the Finals.

They weren’t expected to go far with a modest 27-23 record in a lockout-shortened season. But they fought tooth and nail, taking down bigger teams before falling to the Spurs in five games. Since then, the Knicks went through plenty—rebuilding years, heartbreaks, and rough patches that left fans hungry.

Fast forward to 2025, and hope feels real again. This Knicks team is all grit and resilience—classic Tom Thibodeau. They’ve clawed back from brutal spots in these playoffs, erasing 20-point deficits three times. Take Game 3 against the Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. Down big on the road, the Knicks locked in on defense. Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges hit timely buckets. Karl-Anthony Towns dominated with 24 points and 15 rebounds.

Speaking of Brunson, he pulled off a “Willis Reed moment.” He left early with an injury but shocked everyone by coming back at halftime. His return inspired the team and the crowd—just like Reed in 1970. That kind of heart is why the Knicks keep battling.

They’ve shown they’re clutch, too. They have a 6-1 record in games decided by five points or less. Whether Brunson sinks late shots or Bridges makes game-saving defensive plays, New York finds ways to win close games. Then came Game 5 against Indiana. The Knicks showed true Thibodeau toughness. They shut down Tyrese Haliburton, smothering him into submission. Josh Hart and Brunson came through when it mattered most. The Knicks’ Finals dream isn’t just alive—it’s roaring.

But let’s keep it real: the path ahead isn’t easy. One more tough fight remains before New York can end that 26-year Finals drought. If this team keeps playing with heart, grit, and smarts, maybe, just maybe, the Knicks will bring that long-awaited trip home.