Tom Thibodeau Refuses to Give Knicks Locker Room Full Credit for Making Tyrese Haliburton Struggle in Game 5

The New York Knicks are still alive! Down 3-1 and staring elimination right in the face, they went into Madison Square Garden for Game 5 and absolutely balled out, beating the Indiana Pacers 111-94 to force a Game 6 back in Indy. Jalen Brunson was his usual superstar self with 32 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns came up huge with 24. It was the kind of gritty, backs-against-the-wall performance that Knicks fans live for. But beyond the Knicks’ heroics, a huge part of the story was how quiet Pacers’ star Tyrese Haliburton was, and Coach Tom Thibodeau’s classic, almost hilariously understated, take on why.

Haliburton, who’s been a magician for the Pacers all playoffs and absolutely torched the Knicks in earlier games, was a non-factor in Game 5. We’re talking just eight points on a measly 2-of-7 shooting, with only six assists. For a guy who runs that high-powered Pacers offense, that’s a shockingly low output, especially in such a massive game. The Knicks’ defense was clearly hounding him, making him uncomfortable, and it paid off big time.

So, after the game, when a reporter asked Thibs about what his team did to make Haliburton struggle so much, you might have expected him to rave about his team’s defensive game plan. But nope, this is Tom Thibodeau we’re talking about. He acknowledged the effort, for sure, saying, “…I thought our guys were tied together and trying to make him work for everything. And, you know, that’s what you have to do. We have to fight to win every possession.” Classic Thibs, always about the work, always about the fight.

But then came the part where he just couldn’t give his guys all the glory. He added, “sometimes, you know, probably a combination of him, you missing some shots he normally makes…” You gotta love it! Even after a huge win, where his team clearly frustrated one of the league’s best point guards, Thibs is still like, “Well, maybe he just had an off night too.” It’s that old-school coaching mentality, never letting your team get too high, always finding something to keep them grounded.

Now, let’s be real, the Knicks’ defense was a monster in Game 5. They had 10 steals as a team. They held the Pacers to just 40.5% shooting from the field – Indiana’s worst shooting night of the entire postseason. The Pacers also coughed up the ball 19 times and only managed 74 field goal attempts all game, their fewest of the season! So, while Haliburton might have missed some shots he normally makes, there’s no doubt the Knicks’ intensity, their ball pressure, and their overall defensive execution played a massive role in making his night a living nightmare. Thibs might not want to give his locker room all the credit, but the numbers (and the win) speak for themselves.

Can this Knicks grit actually go all the way?

Game 5 win finally showed everyone the blueprint for how to beat this high-flying Pacers team. Tonight the energy was different, the defense was suffocating, and their stars showed up big. So, the big question now is: can they bottle this up, win Game 6 on the road, and then, just maybe, dream a little bigger about the NBA Finals?

What really clicked for the Knicks in Game 5 was their defense, plain and simple. They were tighter on rotations, communicated way better, and just made life miserable for Indiana. The Pacers, who love to run and score in bunches, were forced into bad looks all night. That’s how you beat this Pacers team – you can’t get into a track meet with them; you have to grind them down, make it ugly. If the Knicks are going to pull off this series comeback, that Game 5 defensive intensity has to be their calling card every single night.

And then there’s Jalen Brunson. Mr. Clutch himself. When the Knicks needed a monster performance from their star, he absolutely delivered. Thirty-two points on efficient shooting, hitting big shots, controlling the tempo – that’s the Brunson that can carry this team. He set the tone from the jump, making the Knicks’ first three buckets and just never letting up. He hasn’t always been at his absolute best in this series, but Game 5 was a reminder that when he’s on, he’s one of the toughest covers in the league.

via Imago Dec 28, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) talks with Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during a stoppage in play against the Washington Wizards in overtime at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

A huge part of that was how they managed to neutralize Tyrese Haliburton. After Haliburton went off in Game 4, the Knicks clearly made it a point to shut him down in Game 5. And boy, did they. Holding a player of his caliber to just eight points on 2-of-7 shooting is a massive win. If they can keep Haliburton from getting into his rhythm and dictating the Pacers’ offense, their chances in this series go way, way up.

So, can they win the Finals if they somehow get past the Pacers? Whoa, slow down! Let’s not get ahead of ourselves. First, they’ve got to win two more incredibly tough games against a really good Indiana team, including one more on the road. That’s a monumental task.

But Game 5 showed that when the Knicks play their brand of basketball – tough, gritty defense, with Brunson leading the charge and getting big contributions from guys like KAT – they can beat anyone in the East. The “Knicks in 7” chants were raining down at MSG for a reason. They’re one step closer.

If they can replicate that Game 5 blueprint, they’ve got a shot to make some real noise. The Finals? That’s a whole other beast, against a ridiculously good OKC team. But for now, Knicks fans can dream a little, because their team just showed they’ve got the heart and the formula to fight their way back.