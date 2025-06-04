2025 NBA Finals: Is Reggie Miller Commentating During Pacers vs OKC Thunder Series?

After 35 seasons, TNT aired its final NBA game on May 31, 2025. That meant the entire ‘NBA on TNT‘ team packed up, said their goodbyes, and turned off the studio lights for good. “Well, think about my life,” Reggie Miller reflected during that farewell. “I’m very fortunate. I’ve only known two things. 18 years with one franchise in this building with Indiana Pacers. And 19 years with Turner… This has been an unbelievable ride,” Miller said during TNT’s final broadcast.

But there are still games left to play. The NBA season isn’t over yet. In fact, we are at the precipice of the most important time of the NBA calendar — the Finals. So what does that mean for Miller’s place in the commentary booth? Let’s find out.

Why is Reggie Miller not one of the commentators for the 2025 NBA Finals?

When the NBA inked its new 11-year, $76 billion media rights deal, Turner Sports didn’t make the cut. ABC/ESPN stayed on board, NBC swooped in, and Amazon Prime Video joined the mix. In short, TNT’s two-decade partnership with Miller came to an abrupt close — right before the Finals. “To be one of the longest-tenured partners here,” he continued in his sign-off, “you’ve made me a better father just by listening and watching you and Annie as an example. Thank you for being part of the Miller household legacy forever. So thank you, Mr. Kevin Harlan.” So, although Miller had called countless games for Turner, that chapter wrapped up as soon as TNT’s contract expired.

USA Today via Reuters February 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; NBA great Reggie Miller during the Skills Challenge during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

But believe it or not, Reggie Miller’s appearance as a commentator in the 2025 NBA Finals comes down to broadcasting rights. See, Reggie was a part of the TNT crew. However, after taking over the rights from NBC back in 2003, ABC has handled the NBA Finals broadcast. And that’s why the Pacers legend won’t be calling the series between his former team and the Oklahoma City Thunder. He’s not a part of the ABC crew, and his role with TNT ended following the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals.

But who knows, perhaps this will give him a chance to kick back with his HOFer sister, Cheryl Miller, his family, and a couple of cold ones. And they can all enjoy the NBA Finals. However, speaking of NBC, Reggie may have a busy season coming up. And it’s all thanks to his new job with them.

What is Reggie Miller’s new role with NBC?

If you’re wondering where he landed next, the answer is NBC Sports. Just days after TNT’s final swoosh, the network announced Miller would join as a lead game analyst for the 2025–26 season. “It’s good to be HOME, NBC Sports…and hello, Peacock! Some of my most memorable moments have been on NBC and I’m looking forward to creating more,” he said in that announcement. It’s poetic, really—during his playing days, Miller’s iconic “eight points in nine seconds” blitz against the Knicks unfolded on NBC. Now he’s returning to the same network, but this time behind the microphone. He will be the latest lead game analyst among NBC’s ranks starting from the 2025/26 NBA season.

NBC clearly recognizes his star power. Executive producer Sam Flood remarked, “As basketball fans know, not only was Reggie one of the game’s greatest shooters and clutch performers, but he was also one of its most entertaining players with a unique combination of skill and swagger. He has successfully brought those traits to his broadcasting career and consistently provides viewers with in-depth analysis while pulling no punches.” So beginning in October, you’ll catch him alongside play-by-play voices like Mike Tirico and Noah Eagle, breaking down every pick-and-roll and crunch-time possession.

NBC’s deal also spans Peacock, meaning Miller’s insights will stream on exclusive Monday night games. In short, he’s still very much on the air — just not for these Finals.

Who are the commentators for the 2025 NBA Finals?

Since ABC holds exclusive TV rights to this year’s Finals, their team is front and center. Mike Breen is on the call for his record-extending 20th NBA Finals, and he’s working his 105th Finals game. Alongside him are Doris Burke and Richard Jefferson, who will call their first Finals together. Courtside, Lisa Salters serves as the sideline reporter for the fifth time in her career. Together, they guide viewers through every clutch three, every defensive stop, and every championship-clinching moment.

USA Today via Reuters Jan 17, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; ESPN play-by-play announcer Mike Breen during the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

On the radio side, ESPN Radio broadcasts all the games nationally. Marc Kestecher handles play-by-play duties, flanked by analyst P.J. Carlesimo and reporter Jorge Sedano. Meanwhile, ESPN’s studio shows roll out live during the Finals, with NBA Today hitting the road and digital offerings like Hoop Streams and Hoop Collective pumping out pregame and postgame coverage on site. But when it comes to the TV experience, ABC owns the moment—graphics, camera angles, and commentary all under one network.

So, is Reggie Miller commentating during the 2025 NBA Finals? Quite simply, no. TNT’s coverage ended, and Miller moved to NBC right before the Finals began on ABC. So, no, you won’t hear his voice as Tyrese Haliburton and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander face off. But rest assured, you’ll hear him again very soon—just not on this particular broadcast.