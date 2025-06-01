Tyrese Haliburton & Co. Relieve ESPN’s Pat McAfee of Unusual Decision as Major Change Awaits in Professional Life

The worlds of the NBA and WWE mesh more often than you think. Who doesn’t love to watch Pat McAfee and Michael Cole commentate their way to wrestling glory? The Association’s superstars do. And they’ve shown as much with the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dennis Rodman, Karl Malone, and Shaquille O’Neal gracing the arenas with guest appearances. But a recent duo from the NBA changed the outcome of a future episode of WWE’s Raw segment, which involves both McAfee and Cole. And what’s funnier is that neither knew of the situation.

To be honest, the WCF was too easy to bet on. Pretty much everyone expected the Thunder to go through. But the ECF? It was way more open-ended and competitive in the playoffs. And a lot more promise on the face of it. Both the Knicks and the Pacers came off wins against the Celtics and the Cavs, the top two of the East. And the results could go either way. So on this occasion, Pat and Cole put a wager on the game. Pat was on the Pacers’ side, so he’s more than thankful for it.

Pat McAfee is one of Cole’s best friends. But to be honest, there’s no RAW segment without the former NFL punter in his traditional suit pants and polo t-shirt. Knowing the hardcore WWE ultras, they’d wanna see something different. So Pat put it to the test. “If the New York Knicks win the Eastern Conference Finals, then McAfee wears a full suit on TV. If the Indiana Pacers win, then Cole calls an episode of RAW in a tank top, “ the tweet read.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Well, we all know what happened in the series. Tyrese might not have won the ECF MVP, but Pat must’ve been praying to all his gods for the Pacers to get it over the line. He probably hibernated after New York won the 5th game. But they won- so we’ll see the good old Pat this Monday night. Might not be the same in the Cole household.

Michael’s the complete opposite. Much like the professional, he’s always seen donning a nice suit ahead of any segment he commentates on. But the bet didn’t go his way- and he’ll be seen donning a different look this time around.

Pat McAfee’s bet win means Michael Cole will be commentating with a tank top

The day’s coming soon, WWE fans. Michael Cole will be seen wearing a full-blown tank top in the June 2nd edition of Monday Night RAW. His saying, “OK, that’s the bet,” probably ruined his healthy image for a while. However, the OGs of the scene are well aware that this look will be a reminder of his appearance at the Royal Rumble a few years ago.

WWE’s annual Royal Rumble event sees more surprise appearances than ever. Over the years, we’ve seen TNA’s Joe Hendry’s name said, and AEW’s Edge also made his long-awaited comeback in 2020. But 2017’s edition of it saw something no one expected. This time around, Michael himself came into the ring straight from the announcer’s desk.

Sure, the appearance only lasted a matter of seconds once he hit the ring. But his iconic skin-tight suit with an odd-looking headband will live forever in WWE folklore. And if anything, the new look will just be an addition to it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Pat McAfee is counting his lucky stars that Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers got it over the line. But his punishment isn’t close to what Michael Cole has to go through. Will you be tuning into this week’s RAW to watch the legendary commentator don the odd tank top?