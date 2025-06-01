Tyrese Haliburton Makes Admission on Pascal Siakam Relationship After Evidence Shows Unexpected Reaction

The Pacers were dancing, the confetti was flying, and for the first time in over two decades, Indiana was headed back to the NBA Finals. Game 6 had everything you’d expect from a closeout win—big shots, bigger emotions, and a whole lot of celebration. But right in the middle of all that madness, one moment, including Tyrese Haliburton, hit the internet like a heat check three. Not for what happened on the court… but for what went down just after.

As the NBA officials prepared to announce the Eastern Conference Finals MVP, the camera panned to Tyrese Haliburton—who seemingly started walking toward the podium before the name was even called. Then came the twist: “Pascal Siakam.” Haliburton froze, visibly confused, before breaking into a sheepish grin. The clip had social media buzzing—was Tyrese salty? Did he think he was him? Turns out, it was just the best Druski impression we’ve seen all postseason.

“It’s special, man.” That’s how Haliburton began his real post-game remarks, and what followed wasn’t your typical teammate praise—it was a genuine tribute to Siakam’s presence, both on and off the court. While some thought the two stars were still adjusting after the mid-season trade, Haliburton’s words told a different story.

“He’s been like a big brother to me. Somebody that I can trust, somebody that I can lean on to talk to, and just somebody that can always keep me steady,” Haliburton further added during the interview. That’s not something you fake for the cameras. That’s chemistry, built fast and forged under playoff pressure.

Siakam’s numbers back it up—-21.1 points per game in the postseason, 24.8 in the ECF on 52.4% shooting. He’s defended everyone, led in steals, and came up big when it mattered. Tyrese called him “the most underrated player in the league,” and honestly, it’s hard to argue. “I’ve never felt so supported and valued as a player,” Siakam said. And that’s what makes this Pacers run so real. They’re not just winning—they’re winning together.

With Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam, this a in’t just a one-time thing

It’s tempting to call this Pacers run a lightning-in-a-bottle kind of story. But look a little closer, and it’s clear this team isn’t built on vibes alone. Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam aren’t just here for a Finals cameo—they’re laying the groundwork for something sustainable.

Haliburton is locked in through 2029, and the way he’s blended flash with control all postseason shows he’s not just a highlight guy—he’s a franchise floor general. Pascal? He’s done what vets are supposed to do: settle the room, step up when needed, and lead by example. He’s here through 2028, and more importantly, he wants to be.

What separates them, though, is the relationship. Tyrese calling Pascal his “big brother” isn’t just a nice quote—it’s the heartbeat of this locker room. The trust, the respect, the way they feed off each other’s energy—it’s why the Pacers don’t play like a new group. They play like a core that’s been through it already. Add in a smart front office, team-friendly deals around the roster, and a payroll that’s staying lean, and you’ve got a team that isn’t going anywhere. Indiana is built for the long haul.

And now? They’ve got a date with the Thunder—a whole different kind of test. Indiana dropped both matchups against OKC in the regular season, and this young squad doesn’t flinch. But regular season records don’t measure heart, chemistry, or playoff composure. And Tyrese and Pascal? They’ve already proven they can lead through the fire. The Pacers aren’t just showing up to the Finals—they’re bringing a culture that travels, withstands pressure, and knows how to grow. That’s the difference. That’s what lasts.