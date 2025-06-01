Tyrese Haliburton Reveals Front Office’s Decision as Former Knicks Star Gets Special Shoutout

After 8 grueling months of action and drama, we finally have our NBA finalists confirmed. And what a season it’s been for everyone. More so for the Oklahoma City Thunder, who, after four decades, have a hope. After all, experts do call this one of the best outfits to ever grace the Association. But discounting the Pacers will give them the same fate as the Cavaliers and the Knicks. Sure, Pascal Siakam won the Eastern Conference Finals MVP. And deservedly so. But to understate Tyrese Haliburton’s work in these playoffs is criminal behavior.

You might hate him, but you have no choice but to respect him. After a slow start to his life in Indiana that saw him record just 82 appearances in his first two seasons, he’s finally gotten the season that brings him to Reggie Miller status in Indy town. Hali’s averaged 21/6/10.3 this series, sending the Knicks straight back to the drawing board. And to think that he had to fight for his place here is ridiculous. But he’s thankful for the chance his front office gave him. And to be honest, they’re thankful too.

“It means a lot. This is a franchise that took a chance on me, saw some that other people than haven’t been seeing in me…,” Tyrese Haliburton dropped a 21-point, 13-assist double-double in the Game 6 125-108 win at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. “So I appreciate them taking a chance on me. I love being a Pacer. There’s nothing like it, and this is a really special feeling for me,” said Haliburton in the post-game presser before revealing his next plan.

People called him overrated. People hated him the most. But you know what? The same people are backpedalling now. And he has what it takes to get Indiana their first-ever championship ring. But he’s more than just a player at the helm. He’s the de facto leader in a sport where the leaders are underappreciated. The Indiana star then continued, “I’ll take the time to reflect on it. Later, because still a lot more work to do, but this is really exciting.” He doesn’t just lead from the front- he attacks with all his might, and credits his team to help his cause. One of those was Obi Toppin, who got all the lauds from their Miller re-gen.

Tyrese Haliburton on Obi Toppin: “Man, he was special tonight.”

Obi Toppin is the kind of guy to show up against his former employers. He wasn’t even given a look in at the Big Apple. But just like Tyrese, he was given the chance at Indy, and both parties are better off for it. Obi finally finished the night 18/6 with three blocks. Sure, he isn’t a starter. It’s hard to get through with their perfectly blended lineup. But Toppin’s seizing his chances- something Tyrese expected from the get-go.

“We always mess with him because he’s got all that athleticism, but just doesn’t use it on the defensive end sometimes. But now it was big for us off the bench… Just did all the little things that we need him to do. Made play after play, especially down the stretch, cut and roll, and you know it’s why we brought him here. So really special, and we understand we preach depth for this whole year. You know we keep talking about it, and it’s not just some, not just a word we use for fun. This is our identity, and this is who we are,” said Hali in the press.

The Knicks traded Obi for just a couple of future second-round picks. For them, the draft assets were projected to pay off more than the promising young forward. But guess what- that disrespect proved vital for one of the teams. And it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out which team that is. That’s why Knicks Film School contributor Benjy Ritholtz said this on X: “Hey, congratulations Obi Toppin. Found a coach who believed in him and a point guard that would run with him. Played great in the series. Will always root for that guy.”

USA Today via Reuters Nov 29, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) wipes his face Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, during a game between the Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Pistons defeated the Pacers, 130-106. Mandatory Credit: Grace Smith/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

It’s fun to be a Pacers fan right now. Even after Tyrese Haliburton’s mind-blowing series performance, Pascal Siakam gets the ECF MVP. That just shows the terror that awaits the Thunder. They even got Obi Toppin to come off the bench to come and dunk on the faces of Chet Holmgren and Co., like he always does. Is this finally their year?