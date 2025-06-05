Tyrese Haliburton’s Father John Once Lost His Job as Emotional Family Details Emerge Ahead of NBA Finals

Before the NBA Finals stage, before the bright lights, the cameras, and the cheers of All-Star crowds, Tyrese Haliburton was just a kid who needed one thing above all — time with his dad.

“My relationship with my pops is well documented,” Tyrese said, his voice steady but filled with warmth. “He means everything to me. He’s been my biggest fan my whole life. My dad always believed in me—he never thought I could do any wrong. He’s always told me, ‘You’re the best, and you’re going to be the best.’”

But life wasn’t always that simple. When Tyrese was in elementary school, John Haliburton lost his job. Even though they lived just down the road from Tyrese’s school, walking wasn’t enough. “I made my dad drive me every day,” Tyrese remembers with a smile. Those drives were more than just rides—they were precious moments to connect, to laugh, and to hold onto something steady when everything else felt uncertain.

Later, John picked up a third-shift job, working nights and sleeping through the days. That made mornings their only real time together. “We’d watch SportsCenter or whatever was on before he dropped me off at school, then he’d catch some sleep,” Tyrese shared. Those quiet mornings, spent side by side watching highlights, became the foundation of a bond that no challenge could shake.

Now, as Tyrese Haliburton steps onto the NBA’s biggest stage, his dad will be there too—right beside him. And though some judged John harshly after recent events, Tyrese’s support never wavered. “He was wrong, and that’s the truth. But nobody should be defined by their worst moments. He’s learned, grown, and it won’t happen again.”

What started in those simple, shared mornings has grown into something much bigger — a source of strength as Tyrese steps onto the NBA’s biggest stage.

Tyrese Haliburton on “Free Pops”: Why Having His Dad Back Courtside Means Everything

It started right after Tyrese’s game-winning shot to send the Bucks home in Game 5 at Indiana. John stormed onto the court and confronted Giannis Antetokounmpo. The league called it “disrespectful” and banned John from Pacers games. He missed eight crucial playoff matchups.

But fans refused to let the story end there. The “Free Pops” movement blew up. John became a beloved symbol of family loyalty and passion. Tyrese Haliburton joked with reporters, “He wasn’t in jail or anything—he had a pretty nice setup at home watching the games.” Yet behind the humor, it was clear how much he missed his dad in the stands.

When the ban lifted during the Eastern Conference Finals, John returned—not courtside at first, but in a luxury suite. By the time Indiana reached the Finals, John stood courtside. He waved a Pacers flag and wore a jacket with Tyrese’s name on the back. The crowd’s cheers showed how much he meant to everyone.

For Tyrese Haliburton, it’s never been just about having his dad there. It’s about family, forgiveness, and second chances. It’s the belief that one mistake doesn’t define a person. “Having him there means everything,” Tyrese said. “He’s been my biggest supporter from day one.”

In the end, this moment is about more than basketball. It’s about the bond between father and son—and how that love fuels Tyrese’s journey on the biggest stage.