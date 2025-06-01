Tyrese Haliburton’s Girlfriend Sends Strong Message to New York After Clap Back at Hollywood Star

So, finally, after six long games, the Eastern Conference Finals ended with the Indiana Pacers knocking out the Knicks. It has been an incredible season for the Pacers, which will conclude with their first NBA Finals in 25 years. And a major part of the credit goes to Tyrese Haliburton. The Pacers’ star almost won the Larry Bird trophy before being pipped by Pascal Siakam.

Recording 21 points, 11 of them during the fourth quarter, with 13 assists, six rebounds, and three steals, he was pivotal in Game 6. But not just the sixth game, Hali has been consistently delivering throughout the season. Moreover, during their game four win against the Knicks, he became the first player in the league to post at least 30 points, ten rebounds, and 15 assists, without a single turnover. “This has become his thing,” Carlisle said. “There will be a new statistical category perhaps named after him somewhere down the line.”

Likewise, at just 25, Haliburton has become the face of the Pacers’ young core. Thus, he has become the fuel to the rivalry between Indiana and the Knicks. And seems like the athlete is also enjoying it, as he posted a video on his Instagram with the caption “ ‘cers in 6” shading New York. However, it is not just him, his partner in crime and life, Jade Jones, too posted a carousel on Instagram to celebrate the Pacers’ victory. Seems nothing extraordinary, right? Well, we thought the same, until we read the caption, “go NY go NY go…Home!!! #YESCERSSS/ So proud of this team!!!” followed by three yellow hearts.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jade (@jadeeejones) Expand Post

Whichever team you support, no one can deny Jones’s caption was witty and funny. But that wasn’t all that was brewing off the court? It even caught the eye of our favorite nighttime security guard, Ben Stiller

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tyrese Haliburton scoring wins on court and off court?

Well, you see, before Game 6 began, Tyrese Haliburton showed up head to toe in black, so netizens theorised that it was for the Knicks’ funeral from the ECF. The star guard was making a reference to the Knicks doing the same prior to game 6 playoffs. But that was not all, as there was something else he was carrying that caught the attention of Hollywood actor/ director Ben Stiller. He was carrying a duffle bag!

Stiller so took to X to post about it, as one does. But the video was captioned “Good thing he brought his duffel for the flight to NY.” Ouch! While that was a good line, it did not age well for New York. Within six hours, the Knicks were eliminated by Indiana.

In all this, what did Hali do? Well, in true Hali fashion, he made sure the Pacers won, and then, after celebrating their victory, he clapped back. He wrote, “ Nah, was to pack y’all up.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Hali 2-0 on Stiller. But Stiller responded with a nice “Congrats. All the best in OKC.” A genuine remark or an ominous warning? What do you guys think?