Victor Wembanayama’s Teammate Makes Major Confession on Chris Paul Amid Mavericks Rumors

Surviving the NBA’s hard grind isn’t easy. However, those who do, have done, and will continue to do so etch their names in gold. You call them veterans and legends of the sport—the ones who’ve changed the trajectory and more. At the same time, these icons turn into the biggest inspirations for the rookies on their teams. Take Chris Paul as an example; how long has he been in the league? 20 years. Six trades later, the 40-year-old seems to have settled in San Antonio.

CP completed his first full season with the Spurs. There is an interesting fact about this veteran. And that is, Chris Paul has played all the games in 19 out of 20 seasons in his NBA career. You talk about availability, and he simply personifies it. These records feel unbeatable and unreal at the same time, thus giving youngsters like Jeremy Sochan motivation to do the same.

Thus, speaking on the Hoopsfix podcast, Sochan made some confessions about his and Victor Wembanyama’s senior hooper. Besides maturity and bringing consistency in the game, the 22-year-old guard has learned to understand the little things from Paul and Harrison Barnes. But, “Chris Paul’s a Hall of Famer. The things he saw on the court—like, oh, that makes sense,” Sochan shared. “Even the way he was talking to refs, I’ve never seen something like that. It’s mad.”At the same time, there seems to be an ‘ego factor’ between the referees and these stars during games.

Chris Paul‘s feud with referee Scott Foster runs deeper than missed calls. Known as “The Extender,” Foster once ejected Paul in 2023, sparking headlines. But “it’s personal,” Paul hinted at a past incident involving his son during his Clippers days in 2011-17. He stayed silent back then, but spoke volumes. Thus, Sochan added, “It’s like he’s just—he’s got a presence. They know who he is. And they know who we are, too, as young players. But he’s been going through battles with them for years. Sometimes I’m like, ‘Oh, he just said that to a ref, and nothing happens.’ They know. The referee will literally say it back to him, and I’m like, okay, this is pretty cool. This is sick.”

Moreover, “Stars get the ball in their hands way more often than other certain players. So I think it’s easier to see fouls and different stuff like that,” Sochan also noted. Naturally, two decades in the league means two decades of holding the ball and facing the refs. That time builds more than just stats. It creates unspoken bonds. Even without trying, they remember you. So when a seasoned player snaps, officials often let it slide. They know the fire is part of the game, not personal. Years of battles and shared history earn that respect.

But just as he finds his rhythm in San Antonio, whispers grow louder. The Dallas Mavericks may come calling. Could another chapter be unfolding for the veteran guard? After all, greatness never rests. If the rumors are true, Paul might soon trade wisdom in silver and black for blue and bold.

Rumors from Dallas keep growing louder as they seemingly eye Chris Paul for major reasons

With Kyrie Irving expected to miss most of the 2025-26 season, the Dallas Mavericks face a crucial void at point guard. And their search for the perfect fit is on. While free agency and trade routes remain open, one name sparks intrigue: Chris Paul. He is 40, yes, but greatness like his rarely fades quietly. Dallas might just need that fire to revive itself after that massive fall in the 2024-25 season.

“While Paul isn’t a trade target since he’ll enter free agency this summer, the veteran guard could be an option if the Mavericks wish to add more experience to their team. He’s the second-oldest active player to LeBron James, but that doesn’t mean he’s not durable. Paul tied a career high and played all 82 games last season as a member of the Spurs — a feat he last achieved exactly 10 seasons ago in 2014-15,” Mike Curtis wrote.

Chris Paul just wrapped up a strong season with the Spurs, averaging 8.8 points and 7.4 assists in 28 minutes per game. He is not in his prime, but he still delivers. With Dallas’ sharpshooters and pick-and-roll threats, Paul could thrive. Even as a temporary starter, he fits this veteran-driven squad perfectly.

Therefore, greatness does not clock out when the buzzer sounds. Chris Paul may be 40, but his game still speaks fluently in a league chasing youth. Whether he stays in San Antonio or shifts gears to Dallas, one thing is certain. Wherever he goes, he brings more than numbers. He brings the legacy to motion.