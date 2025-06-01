Warriors’ Naz Reid Pursuit Under Threat as Tough Competition From Eastern Conference Playoffs Team Imminent

Just two teams left in the NBA. So you know what that means – off-season rolls on in full steam. There’s 28 other teams eyeing to make changes to become the next champion. And the problem with going the distance in the season is getting that much less time to make changes to your team. But if you’re the Timberwolves, every second matters. Why? They already have a good team. However, the contract challenges around their core seem to get tougher to handle every second. And after Naz Reid’s latest rumor, that situation is likely to get worse before it gets better.

In the postseason, Reid averaged 10.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Coming from a former Sixth Man of the Year, it’s a far cry from what’s expected. Still, his regular season stats (14/6.2/4.3 shooting 46.2% from field and 37.9% from deep) were a stark improvement from last season. For Minnesota, Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert’s contracts are financially huge. Meanwhile, the trio of Julius Randle, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Naz Reid are free agents.

And as things stand, Reid is looking to opt out of his player extension and explore free agency. “Randle holds a $30.9 million player option that he must exercise or decline by June 29. Reid has his own $15 million option that many around the league expect last season’s Sixth Man of the Year to decline,” said said Jake L Fisher of The Stein Line.

The Warriors already have a big man in Draymond Green. But that’s as far as it goes in terms of their size. It can’t hurt to go for another big man in Big Jelly. With Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler in the perimeter, getting a player who can space the floor alongside Green would be ideal for a defense that’s looked shaky at best.

But that looks far too unlikely for now. Not due to the Warriors’ inability to land Reid, rather due to another team emerging as potential targets for him.

Pistons overcome the odds to become Naz Reid’s future home

Detroit ending their 9-year playoff draught by crashing out in the first round should be seen as a failure. When you have people like Cade Cunningham and Dennis Schroeder running the show, it really seems underwhelming. But there are obvious shortcomings, even in such an electric squad. They need more big men next to Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren. So why not try for Naz Reid, especially when he comes with no strings attached?

“The Pistons are among the teams with interest in Timberwolves big man (Naz) Reid, league sources say,” reporter Marc Stein said. “Detroit is known to covet a floor-spacing big man and, according to sources, is likewise said to hold interest in Indiana’s Myles Turner.” After the Pacers’ ECF win and first Finals appearance in 25 years, Turner seems a little out of the question. So going for Reid looks like a solid option.

So, will Naz Reid end up at the Warriors or the Pistons? We won’t know. We don’t even know for sure if he’ll opt out of his contract with the Timberwolves. Where do you think the big man’s future lies?