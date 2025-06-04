What Is the Capacity of the Paycom Center? All Details of OKC Thunder’s Home Arena

For OKC fans, the Paycom Center is not just another arena, it is a reflection of the community. Since 2008, it has been the heartbeat of the city’s sports culture. With the Thunder’s move to the NBA Finals, the arena is now going to host OKC’s first championship run since 2012. The venue itself can hold over 18,000 fans, focusing more on the quality of the experience rather than the numbers.

Beyond basketball games, it has also hosted stars like Elton John, Kendrick Lamar, and the Backstreet Boys. In 2017, the arena saw around sixty thousand guests attend a Garth Brooks concert in the span of just two days. And with Game 1 of the NBA Finals set on June 5, the Paycom Center will most definitely see another unimaginable number of fans, defining the fervor and excitement of Oklahoma City basketball.

How Many Fans Can Attend an Oklahoma City Thunder Game at Paycom Center?

The Paycom Center, nestled in the heart of Oklahoma City, boasts an official capacity of 18,203 seats. While it opened in 2002, it has been the home ground for the Thunder since 2008. The Thunderdome offers an intimate setting for fans and allows them to be a close part of the action. Originally named the Ford Center, it was renamed the Chesapeake Energy Arena in 2011. Terminating their naming rights with the Oklahoma Ford Dealers, the arena acquired its current name in 2011.

A three-million-dollar partnership between OKC Thunder and the Chesapeake Energy Corporation had initially given the company the arena’s naming rights. But in 2021, Paycom got the naming rights for the venue for 15 years.

What Is the Maximum Capacity of Paycom Center for Concerts and Events?

While the arena is mostly known for hosting the Thunder, it also hosts a variety of other events. For concerts, Paycom Center’s capacity can be expanded up to 19,711 spectators, depending on the stage configuration and layout. Being flexible, it can accommodate concerts, family shows, rodeos, and MMA events. From hosting Luke Combs to Monster Jam, this arena has seen it all. It has now become a premier destination for a multitude of different entertainment experiences.

What Makes the Paycom Center a Unique NBA Arena Compared to Others?

Likewise, the Paycom Center’s compact design has the ability to foster an electric atmosphere, especially for the Thunder’s playoff runs. The mid-size arena forces fans to be in closer proximity, amplifying the court’s energy. In addition, it creates an intense and immersive environment. Surrounding the arena, OKC has built a strong sense of community and pride.

A great example of the community coming together would be the tradition of Thunder Alley. While it began as just another pre-game gathering in front of the center, it has now turned into an event. Fans are seen camping outside with food, games, and music. The arena has also hosted events during road games to give fans an opportunity to experience the games together. Though there are larger arenas with more seating and comfort, the Paycom Center gives an unparalleled game-day experience, and has become a cornerstone of the community.