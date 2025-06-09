Who Is Herb Simon’s Wife? Meet Pacers Owner’s Former Miss Universe Life Partner and Kids

Herb Simon is far more than just the longtime owner of the Indiana Pacers. He’s a billionaire businessman, a visionary leader, and the longest-tenured owner in NBA history. But beyond the boardrooms and basketball courts, Simon is, at his core, a devoted family man and a cornerstone of his community. And now, with the Pacers riding high after clinching the Eastern Conference and punching their ticket to the NBA Finals, there’s no better moment to pull back the curtain on a lesser-known chapter of his story — the Simon family.

Who is Herb Simon’s wife Porntip Bui Nakhirunkanok? Where is she from?

Born in Bangkok in 1969, Porntip “Bui” Nakhirunkanok shot to fame at 19 by winning Miss Universe 1988. Just like that, she became only the second Thai to claim that crown after Apasra Hongsakula. At 173 cm, her striking look and warm smile wowed the world, but it was her genuine spirit that stuck. Bui moved to the US as a child with her mother, Sornglin Supakosol, who grew up laboring in Ubon Ratchathani’s rice fields. “Growing up, my mother always talked about her upbringing… she had nothing,” Bui shared on a visit to her mother’s old school in rural Thailand.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angels Wings Foundation, Int. (@angelswingsfoundation) Expand Post

Those lessons never left her. You see, 2002 was a busy year for her. Not only did she get hitched, but she also founded the Angel Wings Foundation. A cause that builds schools, provides scholarships, and supports underprivileged Thai children. “It’s not what you have, it’s what you do with it that matters,” Bui often reminds everyone.

She may have been married to a business mogul. And her title may have been glamorous. But Bui stays down-to-earth. “I’m the only one called Mrs. Simon,” she jokes about heading to her children’s school in the US. But joy can turn to sorrow: when wildfires engulfed her Malibu home of 25 years—the place where her “babies were born and raised”—she mourned “so many precious memories… reduced to ashes.” What a travesty, huh?

How Many Times Has Herb Simon Been Married Before?

Herb Simon’s journey down the aisle spans three distinct marriages. In the early years, he married Sheila Simon. Together, they had two children before life took them in different directions. His second marriage was to Diane Meyer, a savvy political staffer who worked alongside Senator Birch Bayh of Indiana. And they welcomed three children together. But balancing politics and family life isn’t easy. And the couple eventually split as their issues went beyond reconciliation.

Then, in 2002, the Indiana Pacers owner met Porntip “Bui” Nakhirunkanok. And the spark between him and the 1988 Miss Universe was undeniable. They married that year and have built a life where NBA courts, boardrooms, and charity events often overlap. Friends note their shared love of travel, philanthropy, and basketball.

While Sheila and Diane maintain more private profiles today, Bui steps into the public eye with grace, whether it’s joking that she’s “the only one called Mrs. Simon” at her children’s school or unveiling new classrooms in rural Thailand. Though this is Herb’s third marriage, many say it feels like the first true partnership, marked by harmony and shared purpose. Herb credits Bui for grounding him in family values. Their story reminds fans that beyond fame and fortune, marriage is about souls meeting.

How many children does Herb Simon have?

Across those three marriages, Herb Simon is a father to eight children. His first marriage to Sheila Simon produced two children—a discreet brood whose adult lives stay mainly out of the limelight. With Diane Meyer—his second wife and political staffer for Senator Birch Bayh—he had three more, each carving their own paths away from headlines.

Then with Bui, he added three: son Sean, adopted daughter Sophie, and their youngest child, who treasures a quiet childhood. For Bui, motherhood is the heartbeat of her life. She beams when talking about her kids and the lessons passed down from her own mother.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I told my children there’s no forgetting your roots,” she said while visiting her mother’s old school in Thailand. Her pride is palpable as she watches them learn about giving back: they’ve helped plant seeds—literally and figuratively—through her Angels Wings Foundation’s scholarships and rural teaching programs.

Whether cheering at Pacers games or guiding their kids through grief after losing their Malibu home, Herb and Bui instill empathy and ambition. This blended family proves that, no matter where life takes them, the bonds of love and purpose remain unshaken.