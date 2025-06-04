Who Is New Suns HC Jordan Ott? Relationship, Coaching Experience, Background Details & More Revealed

Until recently, Jordan Ott was one of the finalists in the Phoenix Suns’ search for a new head coach. It was reported that Ott, the Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach, met CEO Josh Bartenlstein and GM Brian Gregory. Gregory joined the Suns’ front office on May 1, and since then, getting the team a new HC has been the main agenda. Other names that were being considered along with Ott were the Cavs associate coach Johnnie Bryant, the Miami Heat’s Chris Quinn, Sean Sweeney from the Mavericks, and Dave Bliss from OKC Thunder. Apparently, Devin Booker, the Suns’ star guard, also took part in the decision. The Suns have remained strategic in their approach as they attempt recover from a difficult season.

After working as an assistant coach for a decade, Ott definitely has the resume for the role. On Wednesday, Shams Charania from ESPN made the announcement that Jordon Ott will now be leading the Phoenix Suns’ roster. Evan Sidery then took to X relaying the news, sharing an interesting fact about the head coach of the Suns.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Well, whether this coincidence had anything to do with the coach’s selection is unknown. With that, let us find out more about the Phoenix’s new coach.

Where Is Jordan Ott From? Exploring His Hometown and Early Life

Out of a small town in McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania, Jordon Ott comes from a tight-knit community. Growing up in an environment where sports played a key role, basketball has been a part of Ott’s journey from the very beginning. Though there is limited information on his brilliance as a young basketball player, his discipline and humility stand as proof of his passion for the sport. With a background in a modest, hardworking community, his coaching style is methodical and detail-oriented.

Where Did Jordan Ott Go to College? A Look at His Educational Background

From Penn State University, Jordan Ott earned his degree in sports management. Later, he pursued his master’s in athletic administration from Michigan, further working on his academic credentials in the sports field.

Michigan State was a pivotal point in the coach’s career as he began working as a video coordinator for the Spartans, starting from 2008 to 2013. Here, he got hands-on experience, breaking down game recordings and studying player tendencies, which developed his strategic depth in basketball. During these formative years, he developed the necessary analytical and observational skills that have now defined his identity as a coach.

How Did Jordan Ott Start His Career in the NBA?

With the Atlanta Hawks in 2013, Ott began his NBA journey. Becoming part of the staff under head coach Mike Budenholzer, his attention to detail kept him with the Hawks until 2016. During his final year with the Hawks, Ott was promoted to assistant coach, recognising his growth.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After this his career began to accelerate. From 2016-22, he initially worked with the Brooklyn Nets as the Manager of Advance Scouting. He was then promoted to assistant coach and even briefly acted as the head coach in the 2021-22 season. This shows the management’s faith in his ability to guide the team in times of uncertainty. While he first joined the team under Kenny Atkinson, he also got the tutelage of Jacque Vaughn and Steve Nash.

Ott then transitioned to the L.A. Lakers as the assistant coach from 2022-24, under Darvin Ham. Bringing his strategic insights to one of the most notable franchises in the NBA. And finally made his way back to Atkinson, the last season, they led the roster to the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a record of 68-18. But as of today, Ott is the head coach of the Phoenix, beating competition from the likes of Johnnie Bryant. With the franchise aiming to regain its championship contention, his journey has come full circle.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Is Jordan Ott Married?

Well, Yes! Jordan Ott is married, and in an interesting turn of fate, his wife is also called Jordon. However, nothing much is publicly known about their relationship. Ott is known to keep his private life away from the media spotlight.

Jordan Ott is regarded as a disciplined and low-profile personality and is the kind of coach who lets their work speak for itself. Off and on the court, he maintains a professional and focused approach, which has earned him respect among players, coaches, and executives alike.