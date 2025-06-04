Who Is OKC’s Mascot? Salary, History, & More About Rumble

NBA games aren’t just about basketball. They’re events that unite the community. And mascots are the unsung heroes in this regard. They help the crowd remain in high spirits as they interact with fans and perform stunts. All the while, they embody each team’s spirit. From their hilarious antics to the community appearances off the court, these larger-than-life characters are a vital part of the NBA experience. After all, they connect teams with their cities.

And among them, the OKC Thunder’s Rumble the Bison stands out. He’s not just a game-day performer; he’s a community ambassador, a legend rooted in local stories, and a symbol of Thunder pride. In the sections that follow, we’ll dive into who Rumble is, how he earned his place both on and off the court, and why he’s become one of the league’s most beloved mascots.

Who is the OKC Thunder mascot?

Rumble the Bison is the heart and soul of every Thunder game. You can’t miss him: an anthropomorphic bison bursting with energy. He first stampeded onto the scene on February 17, 2009, during the Thunder’s halftime show against the New Orleans Hornets. Ever since, he’s been drumming up excitement, literally. His trademark move is banging a bass drum at the start of each game to hype the home crowd. And he doesn’t stop there—he hustles through the stands, hands out T-shirts, and gives high fives and hugs at random. It’s impossible not to smile when Rumble’s in the building.

But Thunder’s beloved mascot did not just bring energy on game nights—he was everywhere in the 2021-22 season. From school visits to charity events, Rumble made over 190 community appearances, connecting with more than 75,000 fans along the way! His impact didn’t go unnoticed, either.

NBA mascots across the league came together and picked Rumble as their standout for the season, recognizing him for his community involvement, off-court presence, and how well he represented the Thunder brand. In fact, John Leach, director of Events and Entertainment, had a truly wholesome tribute to the lovable bison.

“Rumble is the shining example of what a mascot should be both in-game and in the community. We are immensely proud to have Rumble as the Thunder mascot and thank the other NBA mascots for this honor,” he said.

Clearly, Rumble’s presence resonates both at the Paycom Center and outside of it. And it doesn’t matter whether he’s visiting schools, hospitals, or local events. “Rumble’s genuine love for his work is exemplified in everything he does,” said Christine Berney, vice president of Community Engagement. “He sets the standard across the League and has the biggest heart of any Bison I know!”

In short, Rumble is more than just an entertaining mascot. He’s a pillar of the community in Oklahoma City. He’s a symbol for the Thunder — mighty, steadfast, and always ready to rumble. See what we did there? But bad puns aside, after reading this, you may be considering a mascot gig yourself. So here’s how much Rumble the Bison gets paid for his service. Spoiler alert, it may be more than you expect!

How much does the OKC mascot, ‘Rumble the Bison,’ earn?

You might think mascots just coast on costumes and crowd reactions. But Rumble’s booking calendar is jam-packed. Appearances start at a $100 digital pre-recorded message and go up to $650 for a one-hour in-person visit. Some weeks, he’s literally booked every day. In fact, he can receive over 400 requests in a single year. With so many invitations, he manages to attend between 250 and 300 events annually. Let’s do the math: if you take an average fee of $400 for 275 appearances, that’s about $110,000 a year just from these gigs. That doesn’t include his salary as the Thunder’s official mascot.

But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered if you’re curious about that. The average NBA mascot makes around $65,000 per year, according to ProFootballNetwork. Meanwhile, the performer inside the Rumble suit likely earns between $80,000 and $100,000 annually. So when you add the performer’s salary to his community and corporate gigs, Rumble’s total value soars well above the league average. So, if you actually were considering a mascot gig after the previous sections, perhaps the above information has convinced you.

But do you really have what it takes to become the legendary Rumble the Bison? After all, his story is an epic tale of courage in the face of nature’s harshness.

What is the backstory of the OKC Thunder mascot, ‘Rumble the Bison’?

Long before he became a fan favorite on the NBA sidelines, Rumble the Bison had his roots in legend—one that, according to the Thunder’s website, comes from “a Native American tale that has been passed down for centuries.”

The story begins deep in Oklahoma’s Arbuckle Mountains, where a powerful storm once scattered a massive herd of American bison. Amid the chaos, one brave bison stayed behind, risking everything to help his companions climb out of a steep ravine. His courage saved them—but it also left him trapped. With the path back blocked by fallen boulders, he climbed to the mountain’s highest peak, pushing forward through lightning and rain, entirely alone.

Then came the strike.

A bolt of lightning hit him directly. But instead of falling, something extraordinary happened. “By the power of the God of thunder,” the story goes, he was transformed. No longer just a bison, he stood tall on two legs, filled with strength, agility, and a sharpness of mind that set him apart from any creature before him.

He became a legend—a towering, nimble force roaming Oklahoma’s hills. Still, for all his power, something was missing: a sense of belonging.

That changed the day he stumbled upon a group of humans unlike any he’d seen before. They soared through the air, ran with lightning speed, and slammed basketballs through hoops with thunderous force. “They carried similar powers,” the story says.

In them, he found a kindred spirit. And with that, the mighty bison found his team. From that moment on, he became more than just a myth. He became Rumble, the heart and soul of the Oklahoma City Thunder—a symbol of strength, resilience, and the electrifying bond between legend and sport.

And ever since, he’s been banging the drums at the Paycom Center, hyping up the home crowd by banging his iconic drum at the start of every game. And if we’re being honest, Thunder games feel incomplete without the sweet bison!