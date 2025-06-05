Who Is Sion James? All About the Duke Prospect Who Is on Warriors Radar

The Warriors have Stephen Curry. That itself gives them the license to boast all they want. But well, the season speaks for itself. And when Curry went limping off, that sent their dreams of an 8th title down the drain, too. It’s quite obvious what they need – and it’s something Steph lacks in. Other than Draymond Green and Quintin Post, they’re really lacking in some size up and down the roster. So, who do they have in mind for it? Turns out that the latest Warrior to join the fold could be Duke graduate, Sion James.

The 6’6″ guard’s journey from Georgia high school standout to Duke Blue Devil and projected NBA draft pick is quite fascinating. To be fair, if Steve Kerr values you, then you’re doing something right. And on top of that, his familiarity with fellow Blue Devil Cooper Flagg will come in handy next season.

Born December 4, 2002, in Sugar Hill, Georgia, James attended Lanier High School, where he developed into a multidimensional guard. And his season averages were something to be more than proud about. While that 14.6/6.1/5.3 statline did bring in interest from Division I teams, James committed to Tulane University, setting the stage for a gradual ascent in collegiate basketball’s hierarchy.

But obviously, you don’t get into the NBA without getting yourself noticed first. “I really started to see it by the time I got to the end of my time at Tulane,” James said to NBC. “I started to recognize that I was just continually improving and that the NBA dream wasn’t as far-fetched.” And it worked out to a tee. In his final year, he, Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, and Khaman Maluach are all NBA inbound. All potential deals, but Flagg for the Mavs and James for the Warriors don’t sound too bad, does it?

But how will he fit in the Bay Area? It might sound a little too coincidental, but Sion James might be exactly what they need. So let’s break it down.

Sion James fits Steve Kerr’s system and requirements like a glove

It’s poetic that Sion virtually had Steph, Kevin Durant, and the rest of that championship-winning roster on his bedroom wall. You know what Steph’s known for, right? Well, that’s exactly what Sion’s worked on over the past few years. He transcended from a 28% 3-point shooting average to a 41.3% average in double-quick time. And on top of that, his staggering 8’4 reach as a 6’6 guard would make him a surprise for most attackers on the court.

“It was something that was a weakness of mine early on, and I’ve worked really hard to make it a strength. It’s really just come from dedication,” James said about his shooting. “From shooting every day and working every day and knowing that the work will pay off.” The results showed at the combine, too. Across two scrimmages, he logged a combined 17 points, 8 steals, and 4 blocks, flashing the kind of two-way potential that makes him a sneaky second-round value. And now, the Warriors might have that defensive-minded wing who might come in handy against teams like OKC, who pack the paint and force deep shots from their opponents.

He’s not just a shooter or a body on defense. At Duke, James had a 2.4 assist-to-turnover ratio—third-best in the ACC. He played the “connector” role for a team stacked with future lottery picks and still made himself essential, earning praise from coach Jon Scheyer as the ultimate glue guy.

It seems like a match made in heaven for sure. And for all the emphasis on his shooting leap, it’s his defensive instincts and maturity that stand out most. James models his game after backcourt bulldogs like Jrue Holiday and Derrick White, and it shows in his ability to pressure ball handlers, close passing lanes, and battle through screens—something the Warriors lacked consistently last season.

Brandin Podziemski was confident that the Warriors‘ young core was ready to take on the responsibilities of the veterans like Curry, Green, and Jimmy Butler. Can you see Sion James joining the fray?