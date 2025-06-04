Who Is the Pacers Mascot? Salary, History & More About Boomer

It’s hard to imagine an NBA game without a mascot. These furry, larger-than-life characters add a certain flair to games. From making the crowd laugh with their shenanigans to hyping them up — they do it all.

And among them, Boomer shines as a beacon of Pacers heritage. As he nears 4 decades of appearing in Pacers home games, let’s learn more about the iconic mascot.

Who is the Indiana Pacers’ mascot?

Boomer is a six-foot-tall, blue, furry character with a white beard that never quits. He rocks a yellow-and-blue Pacers jersey and a red-and-blue baseball cap. Introduced in 1985 as “Boomer the Pacer,” he became a fan favorite almost immediately. You’ll spot him busting out dance moves and flipping mid-air during timeouts. Some folks even call him the “Pacers Panther” because of his catlike agility.

Ever wondered what keeps a crowd electric during a slow fourth quarter? It’s Boomer. The Indiana Pacers‘ mascot is constantly high-fiving fans, tossing T-shirts, and making sure everyone stays on their feet. He embodies Pacers pride and knows exactly how to work a crowd. And it doesn’t even matter if it’s at the Paycom Center or an NBA All-Star event.

So it’s no wonder that Boomer became a Hall of Famer in 2020. Only 6 other NBA mascots have received the honor of being in the Mascot Hall of Fame. Fun fact: Boomer and Rocky the Mountain Lion are the only feline mascots in the Hall of Fame.

How much does Boomer earn?

Nobody knows his exact paycheck—mascot salaries are hush-hush. But we have ballpark figures. According to NBAMascots.com, “the average salary for NBA mascots is between $25,000 – $50,000 per annum.” Other sources echo that range, while some estimates push top performers closer to $60,000 a year.

Sounds modest, right? But here’s the kicker: Boomer doesn’t just earn for game nights. He clocks over 300 appearances annually—schools, hospitals, charities, and corporate events all fill his calendar. Ask yourself: how many jobs come with a travel schedule like that? All those bookings add up, boosting his total compensation well above the average mascot. So, if you thought being a mascot was just playing games on weekends, think again—Boomer’s a bona fide workhorse.

Who is performing as the Pacers’ mascot, ‘Boomer’?

Since 2008, Chris Widener has been the man inside the suit. He’s “a passionate Pacers fan and a professional mascot performer,” and it shows in every stunt Boomer pulls off. Watch him propel Boomer into mid-air during a halftime dunk show—it looks effortless, but Widener spends hours perfecting those moves.

When he’s not dodging defenders in a fluffy blue suit, Widener juggles a relentless schedule: more than 300 appearances each season. Ever thought about the energy it takes to stay that pumped at a children’s hospital visit after a late-night game? Every high five, every roar, every dance move is powered by Widener’s genuine love for the team and his craft. Without him, Boomer would just be a costume. Thanks to Widener, Boomer feels alive.

Why is the Pacers mascot a cat?

Now, let’s get one thing out of the way: Boomer is no house cat — he’s a panther. But now, you might wonder: why a panther? Well, by embracing the feline mascot, the Pacers show they value agility and flair. After all, what’s more intimidating than a big blue cat?

But jokes aside, there isn’t really a specific reason behind the legendary mascot being a cat, at least none that the Pacers have confirmed officially. But if we had to guess, it could come down to the fact that a race car doesn’t make for an ideal mascot. After all, it is hard to imagine a race car throwing down a dunk, no?

So, for now at least, we’re stuck with Boomer. And like the fans in Indiana, we’re not complaining! Boomer is an iconic mascot who has done everything to deserve his spot in the Mascot Hall of Fame. And rest assured, Boomer will be there in the NBA Finals, stirring up the crowd at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse as Tyrese Haliburton and Co. try to get Indiana its first NBA title.