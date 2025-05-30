Who Is the Reporter Confronted by Pascal Siakam? Same Indiana Journalist Suspended After Caitlin Clark Controversy

Sometimes, the loudest guy in the room isn’t the most important — just the hardest to ignore. Especially when he’s got a mic, a press badge, and a knack for turning every moment into a headline about himself.

In the aftermath of Game 5 between the Pacers and Knicks, it wasn’t a player, a play, or a stat that went viral. It was a tense postgame exchange featuring Pascal Siakam, visibly frustrated, and a persistent reporter who just wouldn’t let up. That reporter? The name might ring a bell — for all the wrong reasons.

Pascal Siakam Tried to Keep It Real—Then Came the Weird Questions

Following Indiana’s 111–94 loss to New York in the Eastern Conference Finals, Pascal Siakam sat at the podium, trying to be as honest as a guy can be after a gut-punch defeat. “They played harder than us,” he said, owning it. “Loose balls, rebounds… we’ve got to be able to win that battle.” But that answer wasn’t enough for one local columnist of the Indianapolis Star.

That reporter zeroed in on one thing: effort. Not execution, not game plan—just effort. He kept pressing Pascal Siakam, repeatedly asking how it’s even possible for a team to fall short in intensity during a playoff game. A fair question… once. Maybe twice. But this wasn’t curiosity—it was needling.

This reporter is Gregg Doyel, the same guy who was previously suspended by the Indy Star following a creepy interaction with Caitlin Clark and had his credentials revoked, preventing him from covering Indiana Fever games in person

Pascal Siakam, still collecting himself postgame, started getting visibly annoyed. “What are you talking about?” he pushed back. “We played hard, but they played harder. That happens in a game. That’s basketball.” But he wasn’t done. And at some point, Siakam just had to call it out.

“You good bro? You’re looking for something, I know. But damn, what else do you want me to tell you?” he fired back. Then came the now-viral moment—equal parts frustration and confusion. “Who is this guy?”

The answer—“Gregg Doyel, Indy Star”—didn’t just clear things up for Siakam. It triggered instant recognition for fans who remembered Doyel’s last uncomfortable, headline-making moment. And it wasn’t about basketball at all.

The Caitlin Clark Press Conference That Got Greg Doyel Suspended

Before Pascal Siakam had to deal with Gregg Doyel, Caitlin Clark had already had her uncomfortable introduction.

In 2024, during her first press conference as a member of the Indiana Fever, Clark tried to share a wholesome moment. She flashed her signature heart-hands gesture—something she usually does to connect with her family in the crowd. Doyel, seated in front, decided to mimic it.

“You like that?” Clark asked, with a nervous smile. Greg Doyel’s reply? “I like that you’re here.” Then he said it again. And followed it up with: “Start doing it to me and we’ll get along just fine.”

The room went still. Clark, ever composed, clarified that the gesture was meant for her family. But the moment had already turned awkward, and cameras were rolling. Within hours, the clip went viral. Social media exploded with backlash, calling the exchange “creepy,” “gross,” and “embarrassing.” Prominent journalists, fans, and athletes all asked the same thing: How does this guy still have a job?

The Indianapolis Star responded by suspending Doyel for two weeks and banning him from in-person Fever coverage for the rest of the season. He could still write about the team, just not from the arena. Doyel apologized publicly, calling his behavior “uniquely oafish” and “clumsy,” and even wrote a column admitting: “Today I was part of the problem.”

Still, when he returned to the beat in 2025, the reception wasn’t exactly warm. He posted about his reinstatement on social media, then quickly deleted it and turned off replies after the backlash reignited. And now, after going viral again for his exchange with Pascal Siakam, fans are asking the same question they asked a year ago: Why is this guy still getting a mic?