Who Will Replace Doris Burke in NBA Finals? Ex-Mavericks Star Reportedly Joining Mike Breen & Others

It’s a high-stakes NBA Finals not just for the players on the court, but for the voices calling the game. With ESPN’s broadcast booth under scrutiny and social media already roasting awkward moments from the conference finals, the network isn’t just looking for talent, it’s searching for trust. Who can anchor the NBA’s biggest stage with authority and clarity? The answer might be less viral and more veteran. And if your guess is Doris Burke, you might want to rethink that.

Because, man, that didn’t take long. Just as ESPN’s latest NBA Finals booth was starting to settle in, the network might already be rethinking everything, yet again. According to a new report from The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand, ESPN is weighing significant changes to its top-tier broadcast team… and yes, that could mean Doris Burke is on the bubble.

After just one season next to Mike Breen and Richard Jefferson, Burke’s seat is reportedly no longer guaranteed. Jefferson, meanwhile, is expected to return despite drawing interest from Amazon. And Breen? He’s going nowhere. Locked into a long-term deal and, frankly, still the voice of the Finals. So, where does that leave ESPN heading into its booth reset in as many years?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Is Tim Legler replacing Doris Burke in ESPN’s NBA Finals booth?

Enter Tim Legler. A former sharpshooter and longtime ESPN analyst, Legler has built a loyal following with his crisp, no-frills breakdowns. He’s not flashy. He’s not chasing memes. But he’s smart, insightful, and, most importantly, respected by both fans and execs. According to Marchand, some of ESPN’s top decision-makers really like Legler and are actively considering him for a more prominent on-air role, possibly even during the NBA Finals.

If that sounds sudden, it isn’t. Legler negotiated a new contract with ESPN last year that allowed him to call more live games. It was a quiet elevation, but it put him squarely on the radar just as ESPN’s top booth began to show cracks. While Jefferson has been up and down and Burke’s commentary has raised eyebrows, Legler has kept delivering calmly and consistently.

What many fans might not realize? Tim Legler actually had a brief stint with the Dallas Mavericks during his journeyman NBA career. Before he became ESPN’s go-to guy, Legler was lighting it up as a sharpshooter off the bench, including a short but memorable run in Dallas. He wasn’t a star in the greatest sense, but he understood his role, made smart reads, and shot the lights out when needed. That same basketball IQ now fuels his no-nonsense breakdowns on national TV.

He might not trend on Twitter mid-game… but that’s kind of the point. ESPN’s Finals coverage doesn’t need another viral moment gone wrong. It needs balance. And next to Breen’s play-by-play gravitas, a steady hand like Legler’s might be exactly what viewers want.

Why is Doris Burke’s future suddenly uncertain in the NBA Finals?

To put it bluntly, Doris Burke’s future with ESPN in the NBA Finals is uncertain because of the chemistry. This current trio of Mike Breen, Doris Burke, and Jefferson hasn’t exactly clicked. The playoff run exposed that in real time. Doris Burke, a pioneering presence and longtime favorite, had several awkward moments during the Western Conference Finals. Her references to World War II alliances while analyzing Luka vs. SGA were, well, unexpected. So was calling Shai a “free-throw merchant”—a phrase that made Twitter do a collective double-take.

USA Today via Reuters Jun 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; ESPN commentator Doris Burke looks on before game two of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Jefferson didn’t fare much better, stumbling through a segment on Jalen Williams and having a hot mic moment that turned more heads than his analysis. In short, this booth felt more like a trial run than a championship-ready team.

And this isn’t the first time ESPN has overhauled its Finals crew. In 2023, they laid off Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson as part of a wave of cost-cutting acts. They brought in Doc Rivers, who left mid-season to coach the Bucks. That opened the door for JJ Redick, but he left for a coaching opportunity with the Lakers. Then came Jefferson. And now? It might be Legler’s turn.

The reality? ESPN’s NBA broadcast bench is looking a little thin right now. That became obvious when Jay Bilas (yes, the college basketball guy) was suddenly calling an NBA playoff game alongside Mark Jones. Nothing against Bilas, who’s one of the sharpest voices in hoops, but that move raised eyebrows. It didn’t scream “deep roster” as much as “we’re figuring this out on the fly.” And with the Finals tipping off June 5, ESPN’s out of time to experiment.

So what happens next? Doris Burke’s future is uncertain. Jefferson seems safe, for now. And Breen will be the anchor, as always. But ESPN is evaluating everything. Tim Legler, who’s been breaking down tape on ESPN for nearly 20 years, has never called an NBA Finals game. Not once. He’s done the radio rounds, the podcast drops, the halftime hits, but never the main event.

But he’s been preparing for this moment quietly, without the fanfare. And sources say he’s firmly “in the mix.” He might not yell. He might not meme. But Legler brings clarity, structure, and trust. And right now, that’s a broadcast combination ESPN can’t overlook.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad