Will Aaron Nesmith & Andrew Nembhard Play Tonight? Reviewing Knicks vs Pacers Injury Report for ECF Game 6

This underdog run by the Pacers has been one for the history books. All eyes were on the Best of the West this playoffs, but they seem to have forgotten the Beasts of the East. And this season, that’s been this ragtag Indiana team. Yes, Tyrese Haliburton will be getting the majority of the lauds. Fully deserved too. But man, Aaron Nesmith, and Andrew Nembhard have been having the playoffs straight from the heavens. And Rick Carlisle values them over the world’s best.

But they’re at risk of being just the 14th team to be on the wrong side of a 3-1 series comeback. And after seeing their playoff run so far, it’ll really be heartbreaking to see this side not even make it to the Finals at least. So, who does the Pacers HC have at his disposal for the all-important Game 6 tonight?

Pacers injury report ahead of Knicks clash

Andrew Nembhard has been seeing career-highs in points, rebounds, and assists this season. And that coming from a 3-game drop-off from last season speaks volumes. He might’ve killed it against the Cavs, but the Knicks are somehow proving to be his kryptonite. He’s averaging 6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.7 steals while shooting 23.1% from the field and 16.7% from deep in the last three games. But the Pacers SG has a point to prove this game- which he will get, after he is confirmed to be fit to play too.

Aaron Nesmith has been battling a pretty serious ankle injury throughout this series. But guess what- no champion uses that as an excuse to give his team the loss. And while there’s been an obvious drop-off in performance, Indiana’s warrior isn’t going anywhere. He’s been cleared from the injury list and is available for Game 6 against New York.

“It’s stiff. It hurts, but it’s no excuse,” Nesmith said after Game 5, according to the Indianapolis Star. “Gotta be better. I was able to play Game 4. I could play today. There was no excuse. … I just need to play better.” If this isn’t the mentality that brings you the dubs, then nothing will.

But well, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows in their injury report. Center Tony Bradley exited Game 5 with a left hip flexor strain. That was probably the moment Myles Turner understood the gravity of his assignment for the rest of the series. While it’s not the most serious of injuries, it does leave him questionable to make an appearance tonight.

Pacers predicted lineup vs Knicks

The Knicks overcame a 20-point deficit to win last time round. Draymond Green even spoke of the Garden not being much of a factor- which well, ended up being one of the biggest in Game 5. But Game 6 being at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse changes everything. Luckily none of the Pacers’ starters are injured. So on that note, this is the lineup they’re expected to field tonight:

Point Guard Tyrese Haliburton Shooting Guard Andrew Nembhard Power Forward Pascal Siakam Small Forward Aaron Nesmith Center Myles Turner

This is it. Either team will face heartbreak- that’s a given. But which team will it be? If it’s the Pacers, then we’ll have to wait for a bit for that confirmation. But a Pacers win will send the Big Apple straight down the throat of the monster. Get your popcorn ready.