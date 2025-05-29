brand-logo
Will Pascal Siakam & Aaron Nesmith Play Tonight in Game 5 vs Knicks? Pacers Injury Report Before Crucial Clash

ByShweta Das

May 29, 2025 | 4:40 PM EDT

After a 130-121 win over the Knicks, the Pacers are just one win away from the NBA finals. Haliburton shattered the Knicks’ defense, scoring 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 15 assists. The Indiana forward has now become the third player in NBA history with those stats in the playoffs. Finally, with his father by his side at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Tyrese surely was on his A-game and led his team to success. “He was really throwing the ball here, which was really important for us,” Rick Carlisle said.

After their Game 3 loss on the Indy 500, the Indiana bench really stepped up in the fourth. Aaron Nesmith returned to the court after an ankle sprain from the last game. And while everyone assumed he wouldn’t be playing with a limp, the power forward delivered an impressive dunk early in the game, which answered all questions. The 6-foot-5 wing also recorded 16 points on top of hustling Brunson. Well, Nesmith’s return was definitely shocking, but what threw the Knicks off was Carlisle suddenly deciding Bennedict Mathurin was finally ready to make an appearance on the court. And what an appearance he made!

The 22-year-old Mathurin was on the court for about 12 and a half minutes, but caused lasting damage to the Knicks’ defense. Posting 20 points and earning 11 free throws, the Pacers’ shooting guard was a nuisance to New York. Likewise, Pascal Siakam had a noteworthy performance with his 30 points, while Obi Toppin’s 3-pointer in the last 46 seconds solidified Indiana’s win over NY.

So, it is imperative that the Pacers continue to support Haliburton. Well, Aaron Nesmith is again listed as questionable, according to ESPN, which may have fans sweating. But Pascal Siakam, along with the rest of the team, will be back on the court injury-free.

article-image

USA Today via Reuters

With that, all eyes will once again be on Tyrese Haliburton and company. Can they deliver one final punch, or will New York force a Game 6 as at Madison Square Garden?

Will the Pacers see another victory in New York?

While the Knicks will have home-court advantage, with their first two-game wins, the Pacers have proven that they can win a game in New York. Indiana holds a record of 3-1, a deficit hardly any team can recover from. So, without a doubt, the Pacers remain the leading team in this series. Following their Game 4 win, let’s find out what the possible starting lineup for the Pacers could be:

POSITIONSTARTER2ND3RD4TH5TH
PGTyrese HaliburtonT.J. McConnellAndrew NembhardBen SheppardRayJ Dennis
SGAndrew NembhardBennedict MathurinBen SheppardAaron NesmithJohnny Furphy
SFAaron NesmithJarace WalkerBennedict MathurinJohnny FurphyBen Sheppard
PFPascal SiakamObi ToppinJarace WalkerAaron NesmithTony Bradley
CMyles TurnerThomas BryantObi ToppinJames JohnsonPascal Siakam

Likewise, everyone loves an underdog story. While it is true that a 3-1 deficit seems insurmountable, the Knicks still have the quality to mount a comeback. With that, let’s now look at how Coach Thibodeau plans to use his lineup:

POSITIONSTARTER2ND3RD4TH5TH
PGJalen BrunsonMiles BridgesCameron PayneDelon WrightTyler Kolek
SGMikal BridgesCameron PayneLandry ShametMiles BridgesPacome Dadiet
SFJosh HartLandry ShametMikal BridgesOG AnunobyPacome Dadiet
PFOG AnunobyJosh HartPrecious AchiuwaMikal BridgesP.J. Tucker
CKarl-Anthony TownsMitchell RobinsonPrecious AchiuwaAriel HukportiP.J. Tucker

With both teams pushing for the Finals, Madison Square Garden is about to witness the showdown of the season. Which do you think will return with a win?

 

Can Tyrese Haliburton lead the Pacers to the Finals, or will the Knicks stage a comeback?

