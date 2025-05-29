Will Pascal Siakam & Aaron Nesmith Play Tonight in Game 5 vs Knicks? Pacers Injury Report Before Crucial Clash

After a 130-121 win over the Knicks, the Pacers are just one win away from the NBA finals. Haliburton shattered the Knicks’ defense, scoring 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 15 assists. The Indiana forward has now become the third player in NBA history with those stats in the playoffs. Finally, with his father by his side at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Tyrese surely was on his A-game and led his team to success. “He was really throwing the ball here, which was really important for us,” Rick Carlisle said.

After their Game 3 loss on the Indy 500, the Indiana bench really stepped up in the fourth. Aaron Nesmith returned to the court after an ankle sprain from the last game. And while everyone assumed he wouldn’t be playing with a limp, the power forward delivered an impressive dunk early in the game, which answered all questions. The 6-foot-5 wing also recorded 16 points on top of hustling Brunson. Well, Nesmith’s return was definitely shocking, but what threw the Knicks off was Carlisle suddenly deciding Bennedict Mathurin was finally ready to make an appearance on the court. And what an appearance he made!

The 22-year-old Mathurin was on the court for about 12 and a half minutes, but caused lasting damage to the Knicks’ defense. Posting 20 points and earning 11 free throws, the Pacers’ shooting guard was a nuisance to New York. Likewise, Pascal Siakam had a noteworthy performance with his 30 points, while Obi Toppin’s 3-pointer in the last 46 seconds solidified Indiana’s win over NY.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, it is imperative that the Pacers continue to support Haliburton. Well, Aaron Nesmith is again listed as questionable, according to ESPN, which may have fans sweating. But Pascal Siakam, along with the rest of the team, will be back on the court injury-free.

USA Today via Reuters Feb 10, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) dribbles while being defended by Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

With that, all eyes will once again be on Tyrese Haliburton and company. Can they deliver one final punch, or will New York force a Game 6 as at Madison Square Garden?

Will the Pacers see another victory in New York?

While the Knicks will have home-court advantage, with their first two-game wins, the Pacers have proven that they can win a game in New York. Indiana holds a record of 3-1, a deficit hardly any team can recover from. So, without a doubt, the Pacers remain the leading team in this series. Following their Game 4 win, let’s find out what the possible starting lineup for the Pacers could be:

POSITION STARTER 2ND 3RD 4TH 5TH PG Tyrese Haliburton T.J. McConnell Andrew Nembhard Ben Sheppard RayJ Dennis SG Andrew Nembhard Bennedict Mathurin Ben Sheppard Aaron Nesmith Johnny Furphy SF Aaron Nesmith Jarace Walker Bennedict Mathurin Johnny Furphy Ben Sheppard PF Pascal Siakam Obi Toppin Jarace Walker Aaron Nesmith Tony Bradley C Myles Turner Thomas Bryant Obi Toppin James Johnson Pascal Siakam

Likewise, everyone loves an underdog story. While it is true that a 3-1 deficit seems insurmountable, the Knicks still have the quality to mount a comeback. With that, let’s now look at how Coach Thibodeau plans to use his lineup:

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

POSITION STARTER 2ND 3RD 4TH 5TH PG Jalen Brunson Miles Bridges Cameron Payne Delon Wright Tyler Kolek SG Mikal Bridges Cameron Payne Landry Shamet Miles Bridges Pacome Dadiet SF Josh Hart Landry Shamet Mikal Bridges OG Anunoby Pacome Dadiet PF OG Anunoby Josh Hart Precious Achiuwa Mikal Bridges P.J. Tucker C Karl-Anthony Towns Mitchell Robinson Precious Achiuwa Ariel Hukporti P.J. Tucker

With both teams pushing for the Finals, Madison Square Garden is about to witness the showdown of the season. Which do you think will return with a win?