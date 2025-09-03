Plot Thickens As Dwyane Wade Responds To Mark Cuban’s Allegations Of Rigged 2006 NBA Finals

Some wounds in basketball never fully heal, and for Mark Cuban, the 2006 NBA Finals remain one of them. In a recent interview, the former majority owner of the Dallas Mavericks did not mince words, declaring, “We hurt in 2006 after it was stolen from us, right? And I’ll take that to my grave that it was stolen from us.” Nearly two decades later, Cuban’s frustration still resonates, especially with what many Mavericks fans—and even neutral observers—recall as one of the most controversial championship series in NBA history. Now, in light of his remarks, another star from that Finals run has stepped forward to add his perspective.

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade recently used his Wy Network podcast, The Timeout, to directly address Mark Cuban’s pointed remarks about the 2006 NBA Finals. In conversation with co-host Bob Metelus, Wade acknowledged that he doesn’t know Cuban well, noting they’ve only spoken once since that historic series. Still, he expressed admiration for “everything that he has accomplished, everything he’s done”, calling it “love from afar.” If the billionaire wanted to build a counterpoint based on foul calls, then Wade had that covered, too.

“We get some foul calls, everybody got foul calls. We can, we can all go back and point. I can go back and point in 2011, in one of them series where Dirk have 48. He got 24 free throws in one of those games. Does that mean they did that? Does that mean that the refs wanted them to win? I don’t know, but it wasn’t rigged. Like, we still have to play the game,” said Wade. “And so, yeah, you had a young guy that was becoming a star in the NBA. Did I get a few whistles? Yes. But then, was I the only one attacking a basket every play? Probably so, bro. I’m gonna get some whistles, too. I’m gonna get some calls today. We’re fouling. Let’s not act like that”.

Dwyane Wade’s remarks were a reference to the 48 points Dirk Nowitzki had recorded during Game 1 of the 2011 Western Conference Finals. The Mavs legend got his total to that point against a Thunder team consisting of a young core of Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden by making 24 free throws, along with going 12-for-15 with his field goals. The Thunder reportedly attempted to fight physically with Nowitzki, but they kept getting whistled for hand-checks, grabbing, and clutching on the perimeter, etc. Years later, no reported news sources cast doubts on the methods Dirk Nowitzki used to put out that score total.

Unlike Dirk Nowitzki’s game, however, the question about the 2006 NBA Finals being rigged has been brought up, and not just by Mark Cuban. Former NBA referee Tim Donaghy, who was arrested in connection with a betting scandal, went viral back in August for claiming about the 2006 Finals that “I think basically Dallas got screwed out of a championship in that situation because the NBA started to manipulate the series to make sure it was extended and Dallas could never recover from it”. Athlon Sports reporter Paul White highlighted a theory that the league purposely inflated the Miami Heat’s free-throw numbers in an attempt to even the score. Despite all this and Mark Cuban’s claims, no clear evidence of wrongdoing has yet been reported.

Mark Cuban, once again bringing up the 2006 NBA Finals, shows his long-running animosity. If that hadn’t happened, then Dwyane Wade might have been a guest on ‘Shark Tank’ after all.

Dwyane Wade Hilariously Blamed Mark Cuban’s Issues As The Reason Behind ‘Shark Tank’ Absence

‘Shark Tank’, the show of which Mark Cuban was a part for 14 years, often hosted several celebrity ‘Sharks’, aka celebrity investors. From renowned actors like Ashton Kutcher and Kevin Hart to sporting legends like Alex Rodriguez and Charles Barkley, several people also got the chance to make a bid for a potential entrepreneurial success project. Dwyane Wade himself has a business acumen, as he currently holds a minority stake in the Chicago Sky, and also boasts his own wine brand. Therefore, why wasn’t he ever invited on the show?

The 3x NBA champion was asked this during an interview on SXSW 2024 back in March 2024. To this query, he replied, “Mark Cuban is still on the show, so they never ask me…Dallas, Miami…”. He also added that, “I may get a call then… they won’t call me while Mark Cuban was on the show. We just started speaking recently”.

Having hired a former FBI agent to investigate the NBA after the 2006 Finals and receiving a $250,000 fine after criticizing the officials, it was evident Cuban wasn’t going to let the topic of the 2006 Finals die down easily. Whether he responds to Dwyane Wade’s recent comments or not remains to be seen.