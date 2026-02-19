Police Make Arrest at Ex-76ers Owner’s LA Home After Reported Grand Theft

Mar 12, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (middle) is examined by a trainer after suffering an apparent leg injury against the Washington Wizards during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Once again, police had to be called to safeguard the Hollywood Hills homeowners. Another attempted theft was made at one of the esteemed properties in Los Angeles. This one belonged to the former Philadelphia 76ers minority owner, Michael Rubin.

TMZ Sports detailed that law enforcement responded to a call for grand theft at Rubin’s home on Wednesday around 8:30 AM. The investigation was concluded, and a female staffer was arrested for stealing. Yes, an employee of the former 76ers owner and the current Fanatics CEO was involved. However, it is reportedly unclear about the description and the worth of the stolen items.

It was further stated that even Michael Rubin was at his home, but it is clear that he wasn’t the one to call the police. TMZ Sports further reached out to the former 76ers team for a comment on the alleged grand theft, but there is no statement at the moment. Rubin has a net worth between $11.6 -$12.3 billion and purchased this property in 2022.

In fact, the mansion was also home to former President Ronald Reagan way back in the day. Rubin purchased it from the owner of the Vancouver Canucks for a reported $70 million. This lavish home contains seven bedrooms, 12 baths, and has a movie theater, tennis court, and “Balinese-inspired swimming pool.” This purchase was after he had sold his stake in the Philadelphia franchise.

In June 2022, Rubin sold his 10% stake in Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment to complete a divestment as a limited partner of the 76ers and New Jersey Devils. This was done to avoid conflicts of interest for Rubin and the Sixers. Even though he was a minority owner, he had made major contributions to the city.

During the pandemic, he helped raise money to feed families who were struggling. Another initiative was funding to support scholarships for low-income students at private schools. Alongside Meek Mill and Kevin Hart, Rubin teamed up and the trio once again made major donations to Philadelphia schools. Following up on the 2022 donation of $15 million to more than 100 Philly schools. They donated an additional $7 million to local education causes for the 2023-2024 school year.

Michael Rubin helped the 76ers

Even after the sale, he is still regularly seen courtside at the Wells Fargo Center. An important moment was during the 2024 playoffs when the 76ers and Knicks faced off in round 1. Knicks fans were an overwhelming presence at Game 4 for New York’s comeback victory. For Game 6, the plan was clear to stop the away fans from ruining the experience.

Despite not being part of the ownership group, Rubin announced on social media that he had teamed up with owners Josh Harris, David Blitzer, and David Adelman to purchase “more than 2,000” tickets for Game 6. In fact, the Fanatics CEO stated that the tickets were only for “first responders, health care professionals, and other local Philadelphia-based organizations.”

Unfortunately, the 76ers lost at home, and the series was 4-2. Yet, the intent of Michael Rubin was appreciated massively. Even though he sold his stake, his heart is still with the franchise.