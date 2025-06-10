“Poor Bronny”: Savannah James Explains Unfair Treatment of Eldest Son, Unlike Daughter Zhuri

Time doesn’t ask for permission—it moves, stretches, and slips through even the smallest moments. In motherhood, that truth hits hardest, it begins with small, sacred choices. Breastfeeding, for instance, isn’t just about nutrition. It’s about presence, patience, and those fleeting midnight moments that somehow stay forever. Some paths are brief, others linger. And for Savannah James, each journey was different. Yet one stood out—not because it followed a rule, but because a little girl unknowingly asked her to stay just a while longer.

Following their Tuesday rituals, Vannah and April McDaniels dropped the fourth episode of Everybody’s Crazy Season 4. As always, the supermom of three did not shy away from sharing her motherhood tales with the listeners. It was during this conversation that the 38-year-old talked about nursing her three kids. Well, it was McDaniels who initiated the topic.

April expressed that she expected to stay composed, but seeing a baby breastfeeding would overwhelm her emotionally. The act felt so intimate and powerful that she doubted she could hold back her feelings. “I thought that I would be able to not be like, cause like the kid is like breastfeeding. I think I wouldn’t be able to contain myself,” she said. Then Savannah James pointed out, “I nursed all three.” But for how long? “Six weeks for Bronny, three months for Bryce, nine months for Zhuri.”

Zhuri Nova might actually be the favorite baby! However, April asked Mama James why the girl got the longest. “I know that was it. That’s it. Take as much time as I can. I’ll do it as long as I can,” Savannah replied with honesty. But Bronny James, “Poor Bronny,” April joked. LeBron and Savannah’s 10-year-old seems to be truly special for the family. But in an oddly funny yet endearing way, Bronny missed out on what his little sister got. And to be fair, Zhuri has been the push in Vannah’s life; even she didn’t know the impact her daughter would have on her future ventures. But here she is, acing one business after another.

Meanwhile, Savannah took emotional measures before Zhuri was born. You could say collecting all the cute things for the baby brought her even closer. Who knows?

Savannah James’s shared emotional motherhood stories before Zhuri’s birth

In the previous episode of Everybody’s Crazy, one of the callers wanted to know if shopping for the baby before its arrival is crazy or not. She had the name and wallpaper ready, she had her dream setup in a wardrobe of outfits. And well, Savannah James doesn’t think it’s crazy at all. Do you know why? Because she did something similar before Zhuri came.

“No, I don’t think that’s crazy at all. I did the same thing; I had a box. I was so crazy with it that a friend of mine made a box for me and put Zhuri’s name on the top,” Savannah James revealed. “Anytime I bought something I thought was just super cute, I would put it in the box. It was like my prayer box for my baby girl. There you go, I love that. I definitely believe I’m gonna have a girl.”

Some moments do not pass. They bloom in memory and echo in the quiet. For Savannah James, breastfeeding became more than a duty—it turned into a vow whispered in the dark. Bronny got her first promise, but Zhuri unknowingly asked her to stay. And so, Vannah did, holding on just a little longer.