Pop Star Bebe Rexha Breaks Silence on Jordan Clarkson Dating Rumors

Bebe Rexha, the pop sensation, was giving off new romance vibes when she was spotted with New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson fresh off his NBA championship win. Dating rumors spread soon, and that turned into weeks of intense online speculation.

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But Rexha has now officially cleared the air surrounding her relationship status with the NBA player. What’s the verdict?

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“Friends,” she said when TMZ Sports caught up with the singer out in NYC this week and asked her about Clarkson.

Too bad for those who had their finger crossed for the next Pop Queen-Pro Athlete couple. In the words of Bebe Rexha (and Florida Georgia Line), this one’s not ‘Meant to Be’.

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Here’s what happened: While out in New York City celebrating her 37th birthday week, the Grammy-nominated singer addressed whether romantic sparks were flying between her and the Knicks guard following their public sighting together in the city last month.

Back then, their day took an artsy turn when they showed up at a session with artist Leopoldo Gout. Later in the evening, they were at a Vogue event at Rockefeller Center, where the two continued the day out and posed for photos.

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Social media posts showed them in a relaxed and playful atmosphere, with one shot showing Clarkson striking a pose in front of a canvas while Rexha smiled behind him.

Dressed to impress, the duo were later seen leaving the venue together as fans recorded their exit.

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Now, Rexha quickly shut down the romance talk by shaking her head and firmly clarifying their dynamic simply as friends. But that doesn’t mean she isn’t exploring a potential relationship elsewhere.

As per her own confession in June, she is searching for the right man.

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“First and foremost, they’ve got to be a good person,” she told PEOPLE when asked about what she was looking for. “They have to have good morals, good communication, good attachment styles. And they need to be able to work on themselves.

“I’m also not very picky on how tall someone is, but also I don’t want a moocher. I’m very traditional. I don’t want to be paying for everything, you know? We can go halfsies.”

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The DMs keep coming from guys, but so far, none have managed to catch her attention.

Now, we need to hear from the 34-year-old NBA veteran about how the friend zone feels.

Jordan Clarkson and Bebe Rexha’s dating history

The last known relationship Jordan Clarkson had was with another singer, Maggie Lindemann, back when he still played with the Utah Jazz. They quietly broke up in 2025, right as he was traded to the Knicks.

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On the other hand, Bebe Rexha has been split from her last known boyfriend, filmmaker Keyan Safyari, since 2023.

Clarkson, who recently won an NBA championship, has long been known for his off-court affinity for fashion, art, and high-profile social events. His crossover into the pop culture space alongside Rexha immediately fueled headlines, and fans quickly started talking.

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However, Rexha’s comments confirm that their relationship is rooted entirely in mutual friendship and shared creative interests rather than a budding romance.

As Rexha celebrates her birthday and Clarkson prepares for the Knicks’ upcoming title defense, fans can rest assured that their NYC outing was simply two famous friends enjoying a creative day.