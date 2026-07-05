Popular Streamer Claims He Knows “Exactly” Where LeBron James Is Going—and It’s Not the Warriors or Cavaliers

For years, LeBron James has controlled the NBA’s biggest offseason stories. Four times as an unrestricted free agent, he has stood at a crossroads, and each decision has reshaped his legacy, from Miami to Cleveland and eventually to Los Angeles. However, this summer feels different. The 41-year-old is letting the mystery grow while the basketball world waits. Amid the speculation, one bold voice claims to know LeBron’s next destination.

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Popular American streamer and YouTuber N3on loosened some stitches on his livestream. He said, “On God, on everything I love, I know exactly where LeBron’s going. Dude, it’s crazy. That is gonna be groundbreaking. I’m giving y’all no hints, nothing. Don’t ask me how I know. I’m not telling you. I know where he’s going, bro.”

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Meanwhile, X handle @BronsMindset, who shared N3on’s clip, made an even bolder claim. They captioned that LeBron James’ next landing spot is not going to be the Golden State Warriors or the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“It’s the Miami Heat,” they said. Then, they shared the logic behind the blunt statement.

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The claim suggests LeBron James is delaying his decision until the expected July 6 Giannis Antetokounmpo trade becomes official and the Miami Heat finalize additional roster moves. According to this speculation, James already prefers Miami but is waiting to evaluate the team’s championship outlook before making any commitment. Thus, choosing a cautious approach instead of rushing into a decision.

“Expect the announcement to be within the next few weeks or less,” the X user further added. Now, the whole point of waiting until July 6 makes sense. That’s because the Heat cannot officially complete the trade for the Greek star until the given date.

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Because the current NBA first apron salary cap restrictions temporarily block the transaction. As ESPN’s Bobby Marks explained, those limitations expire once the new league year begins, allowing the teams to finalize the deal without violating salary cap rules.

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This again gives LeBron James enough time to analyze the team and also the other franchises across the league. For now, the Miami Heat do have a solid core with Giannis, Bam Adebayo, Davion Mitchell, Norman Powell, and Bobby Portis. Championship-worthy or not? Well, that’s surely something the King has to evaluate if he’s thinking of moving back to the Eastern Conference.

Will this summer feel like 2010 again?

In 2010, when LeBron James turned into an unrestricted free agent, all eyes turned towards him. He left the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat in July. His only motive was to add a ring or two to his name. Safe to say he found success. But before the summer of 2026 starts feeling like the summer of 2010, his agent, Rich Paul, shed light on LeBron’s decision. “I don’t think this happens anytime soon,” he told Forbes. “I don’t think it’ll be the next few days.”

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At the same time, LeBron James is preparing for Year 24. Even while he continues to perform at an elite level, time is naturally becoming a bigger factor. That makes this free agency decision especially significant. Meanwhile, a move to the Eastern Conference could offer a clearer path to the NBA Finals, and Miami’s outlook has grown even stronger with Giannis Antetokounmpo expected to join the roster.

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Moreover, the Miami Heat’s pitching for James doesn’t seem like a far-fetched idea right now. And that is simply because the Akron Hammer is making a decision pressure-free for the first time in his career. Indeed, it is going to be interesting to know where he lands next, Miami or not.