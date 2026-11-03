Portland Trail Blazers Extend Support to Grieving Families After Heartbreaking School Incident In Oregon

The Portland Trail Blazers have joined the efforts to support the Bend, Oregon community following the deadly shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School. The October 15 shooting claimed the lives of three children, aged 5, 8, and 11, and a teacher. Another 7-year-old student and an educational assistant were injured and hospitalized.

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The NBA franchise shared a statement expressing solidarity with the victims, their families, and the school community. It also confirmed a donation to the Oregon Community Foundation’s Rapid Response Fund to assist those affected by the tragedy.

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“RIP City continues to stand with the silver rail elementary school community and all those impacted by the heartbreaking events in bend. Our hearts are with the students, families, educators, and neighbors whose lives have been forever changed,” Blazers shared the statement on X. As this community navigates unimaginable grief, we hope they feel the care and support of people across oregon. The Trail Blazers stand alongside those supporting the community’s healing and recovery, including through a donation to the oregon community foundation’s rapid response fund.”

The Blazers did not disclose the amount of its donation. However, the NBA franchise’s contribution will support the foundation’s ongoing relief work in Central Oregon. The Oregon Community Foundation has already awarded $100,000 through the first round of its Rapid Response Fund.

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Eight organizations received grants to help students, families, and others dealing with the aftermath of the shooting. The grants cover several areas of community support, including educational assistance, disability services, and youth resources. The Silver Rail Elementary PTO also received $5,000 to support its work with the school community.

The Central Oregon Disability Support Network and The BEAM received the largest allocations at $20,000 each. After the shooting, hundreds of people gathered at Peace Corner in Bend to remember those who died. Community members, including people wearing Silver Rail school apparel, came together. Several members even declined to speak with reporters.

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The gathering also drew local and national representatives. Oregon State Representative Jason Kropf and Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler attended, alongside U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley and Representative Janelle Bynum. Kaylub Giamanco, a father of two children attending the school, also became a prominent figure in the aftermath of the shooting.

The 36-year-old carpenter confronted the teenage gunman inside the school and fatally shot him. President Donald Trump publicly praised Giamanco, calling him “a hero” and noting that fortunately there was a man who had a gun and knew how to use it.

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The incident also left lasting memories for school employees who tried to protect their students. Cassidy Schutz, a certified learning specialist at Silver Rail Elementary, recently spoke about confronting the gunman. She threw her phone at him before physically wrestling with him in an attempt to stop the attack.

“There are no words to describe the depth of sadness I am feeling following the events of October 15th. This is not a story. This is a horrific and heartbreaking tragedy, and it is our real lives.

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“My thoughts are with those who were lost, their families, those who were hurt, and those who were there that day. My heart is with you. It all happened so fast, and I wish with everything in me that we had more time.”

Meanwhile, the Bend-La Pine School District has set November 12 as its target date for reopening Silver Rail Elementary. The school has remained closed since the shooting, while restoration work and preparations for students’ return continue.

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According to a Monday press release, the district expects the building to reopen next Thursday, barring unforeseen challenges. Restoration work is scheduled to continue through November 9.

The district has also outlined additional safety and mental health measures. A dedicated School Resource Officer will remain on campus through the end of the school year, while students will receive access to expanded mental health services.

“We recognize that healing happens on different timelines,” the district said in a statement. “While we will be ready to welcome students on Nov. 12, we fully respect and support your family’s timeline for returning.”

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Officials have also made clear that families will not be pressured into returning on the reopening date.

The Blazers’ relationship with Portland has faced its share of challenges, particularly over the future of Moda Center and the public funding needed for its renovation. But the October 15 tragedy offered a different picture of the franchise’s connection to Oregon, as the team joined a community rallying around those affected.