Blazers HC Finally Opens Up About Owner Tom Dundon While Addressing His Controversial Contract

Over the last couple of months, the Portland Trail Blazers have made headlines. Especially their new owner, Tom Dundon, with his decisions, has turned heads. It is safe to say that the spotlight isn’t all good. Criticism has followed the 54-year-old since his aggressive cost-cutting plans during the 2026 playoffs. However, Blazers’ new head coach Micah Nori is seeing things differently.

The 52-year-old is currently in Las Vegas with the team to compete against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2026 Summer League on Monday. During a conversation with SiriusXM NBA Radio, Nori responded to the criticism around Dundon.

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“Everything that I’ve been a part of in Portland, he’s done nothing but been helpful to me and supportive from everything that what we’re trying to do staff-wise out here. Everything has been a yes, as long as you can explain the why, which I have no problem with,” Micah Nori shared. “As far as to work with him on the X’s and O’s of basketball side, he has questions. He just wants to know why. And when you can, what are we going to, what’s the number? We’re holding these guys accountable to it, and we just make sure that we do that.”

Imago Credits: Triangle Business Journal

Well, one could say Tom Dundon is a curious person. He just wants to know what and on whom he is investing. And therefore, the critical eyes have followed him around. The Trail Blazers returned to the playoff scenes earlier this year since the 2020-21 season. But the boss decided that he wouldn’t let three two-way players go to San Antonio for Games 1 and 2. Dundon also didn’t distribute free postseason shirts at the Moda Center during Games 3 and 4.

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That’s not all, he even asked the team to check out early in Phoenix and linger in hotel lobbies to avoid late fees. Now that’s some cost-cutting! Meanwhile, the Blazers’ owner recently insisted on public support in the Moda Center’s $600 million renovation. This move drew endless criticism from locals, city leaders, and people across the league.

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Amidst the growing noise, Tom Dundon signed Micah Nori as the head coach in June. But the contract he offered the 52-year-old… well, you could say a bag of peanuts might cost more (hypothetically, of course!). As expected, criticism followed. After days, Nori has finally spoken up.

Micah Nori clears the air around his contract with the Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers turned to former Minnesota Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori for leadership this offseason. However, excitement quickly gave way to serious talks after the full contract details surfaced. Although first presented as a multiyear deal, the agreement guarantees only 1 year, with team options and incentive-based pay shaping the rest of the terms. Detroit’s head coach, J.B. Bickerstaff, didn’t mince words. Speaking on behalf of all the coaches, he harshly called out the contract and said that it was “a slap in the face of our true value.”

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Now, on Monday, Micah Nori shared his thoughts. “I do know that people make a bigger deal of the contract, which is beyond me and behind me, matter-of-factly. But I do know that he’s had one coach with the Carolina Hurricanes,” he said. “They just raised a cup. I do know that when you look at the payroll for the Hurricanes, he spends to get them as much talent as they need to.”

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Micah Nori comes with over two decades of experience in the league. And this is his first time taking the role of a head coach. Therefore, he is thankful to Tom Dundon for giving him the opportunity. That’s why, amidst all the conversations around the billionaire owner, the 52-year-old has nothing but kind words.