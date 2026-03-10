Potential Austin Reaves Exit Helps Lakers to Land $13M Target: Report

Few players on the Los Angeles Lakers roster embody the franchise’s grind-your-way-up ethos quite like Austin Reaves. Undrafted in 2021, Reaves turned down a chance to land with the Detroit Pistons in the second round, betting on himself instead. He signed a two-way contract with the Lakers and fought his way from training camp long shot to one of the team’s most important pieces.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now, ironically, that very rise may have turned him into one of the Lakers’ most valuable trade assets.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a recent report, Reaves could potentially be at the center of offseason discussions involving the Utah Jazz, a move that could eventually help the Lakers pursue a young defensive anchor.

The conversation surfaced when NBA insider Eric Pincus appeared on analyst Jovan Buha’s Buha’s Block show. During the discussion about the Lakers’ long-term roster outlook, Pincus revealed that Utah has been monitoring Reaves.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve heard that the Utah Jazz like Austin Reaves. I don’t think that’s a shock, but I’ve heard that that’s one of the teams that’s interested in Austin Reaves,” Pincus said while on Buha’s show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Utah’s interest makes sense. The Jazz are rebuilding and could use a high-IQ guard who can shoot, create offense, and stabilize a young roster. But the ripple effect of a potential Reaves departure could be much bigger than simply sending a guard to Salt Lake City.

If the Lakers were to lose Reaves, and if LeBron James also leaves in free agency this summer, Los Angeles could suddenly open significant cap flexibility. That financial breathing room could put them in position to pursue Walker Kessler, the 24-year-old defensive center currently playing in Utah.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pincus suggested that Kessler’s situation in Utah has quietly become fluid. “Walker Kessler’s coming off an injury, you can at least argue that now that the Jazz have Jaren Jackson Jr., maybe they’re less likely to want to stay with Kessler, and I heard that they had shopped him a little bit more around the deadline than what they had done before. I heard the Clippers had a shot at getting him in the Zubac trade in the pathway that got them Mathurin and whatnot,” Pincus went on to add.

Kessler is entering the final year of his contract and currently earns roughly $13 million, which is why he has quietly emerged as a realistic target if Los Angeles reshapes its roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Atlanta native has battled some nagging injuries early in his career but remains one of the league’s most intriguing young rim protectors. At his best, he provides elite shot blocking, efficient finishing around the basket, and the kind of defensive presence many contenders spend years trying to find.

His camp reportedly believes he deserves a much bigger extension than the roughly $25 million annually Utah has discussed internally. If that gap continues, other teams could try to pry him away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Would the Lakers Really Move Austin Reaves?

While the idea sounds intriguing on paper, moving Reaves would come with major risks. Over the past four seasons he has developed into one of the Lakers’ most dependable offensive players. Under head coach JJ Redick, Reaves has elevated his game to another level this season.

His breakout moment came on October 26 when he exploded for 51 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists against the Sacramento Kings. Even more impressive has been his chemistry with Luka Dončić when James has been out of the lineup. The Lakers have gone 9-2 in games without LeBron during that stretch, fueled by Reaves’ scoring burst and improved playmaking.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 27-year-old is averaging career-best numbers this season with 23.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, further strengthening his value across the league. That raises the big question facing the Lakers front office.

Is it smarter to move a proven offensive engine in Reaves to chase roster flexibility and a defensive big like Kessler? Or should the franchise continue building around the chemistry already forming between Reaves and Doncic?

Imago Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) is congratulated by forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Doncic (77) after a three-point basket in the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Lakers are approaching a pivotal moment. The franchise is preparing for the eventual transition away from the LeBron era, and every major decision now carries long-term consequences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reaves represents the kind of player every team hopes to develop internally. Kessler represents the kind of defensive anchor that can reshape a roster. Choosing between them could help determine how the next chapter of Lakers basketball unfolds.