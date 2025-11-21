Potential Kyrie Irving Trade Demands Two Players From $5.9B NBA Team

The Dallas Mavericks, following former GM Nico Harrison’s firing, are likely to rebuild around #1 overall pick Cooper Flagg. Reports claim that the Mavericks are already considering trading D’Angelo Russell, Daniel Gafford, Anthony Davis, and Klay Thompson, and now Kyrie Irving’s name has also been included in one particularly intriguing trade package.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During an episode of To The Baha, former Mavericks guard Theo Pinson recently introduced the idea of a possible Irving-to-Houston trade. “If Kyrie goes to Houston, oh my God,” he said, and upon being told by a co-host that the Rockets would “have to give back one of their pieces,” Pinson quickly replied, “Bye-bye, Amen.” Raymond Felton also echoed this sentiment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since Fred VanVleet went down in the offseason, Houston has lacked an elite play-maker at point guard. Amen Thompson, though talented, has an unpolished handle that can easily be exploited, and exchanging him for Irving would solve the problem. Then came the next question: would Alperen Sengun be on the table?

Deron Williams quickly took the conversation over: “Ain’t no way. Ain’t no way. For Kyrie coming off ACL?” Felton and Pinson tried to push the conversation forward, with the former saying, “I don’t know if I can say no way that fast,” and Pinson echoed the sentiment.

Willaims tried to remind them of Irving’s injury history, but Pinson countered, saying, “If he’s not injured, at this point, he’s in championship mode. So at that point, get me to a team that can win.” He also added another layer to the situation, explaining: “We looked at it… They got a money problem over there [in Dallas] too.” Currently, Dallas is deep in the luxury tax, and just $1.2 million under the second apron, which would severely limit their hold on future picks and the ability to move their players, and are already incurring an estimated $31.9 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pinson continued, “They might have to just get rid of these guys to not be over there. I don’t even know what this apron and all this other s– is.” He then added yet another wrinkle, asking Williams, “Are you tanking if you the Mavs?” Williams’ reply was simple: “Yeah, because they’re not going to win this year.”

To Pinson and Williams’ point, Dallas’ future draft situation is dire. They hold their 2026 first-rounder, but those of the next four years have been dealt in previous trades: 2027 is top-two protected but is owed to Charlotte, OKC has swap rights for 2028, LA owns 2029, and San Antonio has swap rights in 2030. Since Dallas doesn’t control their picks, the implication is to tank this year, and pivot financially by moving off Irving, the only piece with truly high value.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

What a Kyrie Irving Trade to Houston Could Really Look Like

A Houston Rockets deal would confirm one belief: the Rockets would have to know that they’re ready to go all in. Amen Thompson is already one of the best athletes in the league, and is shaping up to be one of the most versatile guards in the league, and Alperen Sengun has the talent of a franchise-carrying offensive hub. Kyrie Irving, if healthy, would immediately lift Houston’s offense, already the best in the league by Offensive Rating.

Imago Feb 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) looks on during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

From Dallas’ perspective, the motivations are already clear: move off heavy salaries, get draft capital, and build around Cooper Flagg. Especially with a 4-12 record, the Mavericks do not look like a championship-level team, and when management eventually realizes this, trading Irving is a good way to fulfill all three of their goals at once.

ADVERTISEMENT

A realistic deal would depend on how aggressive Houston is likely to be: moving Thompson would be dramatic, and moving Sengun would alter the franchise’s identity. There’s no clear direct path to make up for the conflicting salaries, but a three-team trade, similar to the blockbuster Doncic-Davis trade from last season, might be the only feasible way forward.