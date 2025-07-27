“Poverty Stays With Poverty”: Fans Get Harsh About Chicago Bulls’ Announcement That Confirms Their NBA Future

After denying the New York Knicks’ request to interview their head coach, Billy Donovan, the Chicago Bulls have finally decided to keep him around for the foreseeable future. ESPN Insider Shams Charania has reported that the Bulls’ long-time head coach has signed an extension with his franchise.

“Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan has signed a multiyear contract extension with the franchise, sources tell ESPN. Donovan is viewed as a leader within the Bulls organization, and will enter his sixth season in Chicago in 2025-26 with 800 NBA games coached over his career.” Charania reported on X. This is huge news for the Bulls’ supporters after the team went 39-43 last season and lost to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament.

However, it was a transition season for the Windy City as they traded several of their star players and focused on developing a roster full of young talent, and it seems Donovan has been handed the task of putting all of this together. However, it seems like this multi-year extension doesn’t sit right with the Chicago faithful, as they were quick to raise their concerns about this huge announcement. “Bulls are beyond cooked,” one fan wrote on X, as they voiced their frustration about this extension.

