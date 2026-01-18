Prayers Go Up for Jimmy Butler as Warriors Fans Panic After His Sudden Absence vs Hornets

Tonight, as the Golden State Warriors faced off against the Charlotte Hornets, something odd happened. The team went by its usual schedule, announcing the starters on social media before the game, but by the time the game started, star forward Jimmy Butler was nowhere to be seen. Soon afterward, things became clearer.

According to the Warriors, Butler had been scratched from the game just a few moments after the starting lineup was released and would be out due to “personal reasons.” This wasn’t a rest night, especially given that Butler had gone through the usual pregame routine, and there was nothing that indicated he was going to be out beforehand.

Butler has been known to play through bumps and bruises, and his loss could’ve led to a big-time stumble for the team, whose margin for error is already razor-thin given their record and recent injury history. Head coach Steve Kerr replaced him with rookie forward Will Richard.

Thankfully, the team held up without him. Despite a quiet 14-point night from Stephen Curry, the team put on a shooting clinic, hitting 23 three-pointers along with a rare 20-point performance from Draymond Green. De’Anthony Melton also stepped up, scoring 24 points off the bench, the fifth-highest single-game point total in his career.

The Hornets tried their best, with Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel combining for 52 points, but with LaMelo Ball having an inefficient night, their offense fell apart. No Hornet logged more than three assists other than Miller, and the Warriors cruised to a 20-point win.

However, if Butler misses any more time, it could lead to a lot of trouble for an already struggling Warriors team. The team is set to face the Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors on a back-to-back in a few days, before the team heads to Dallas on a four-game road-trip.

Concern Outweighs Basketball as Fans Focus on Jimmy Butler’s Well-Being

Social media immediately caught on, realizing something was off as soon as Jimmy Butler wasn’t in the starting lineups.

“Hope Jimmy Butler is alright he was supposed to start and he’s not even on the bench 🤔.”

The Warriors forward wasn’t present during the game, or even on the bench, and that lack of clarity triggered concern. The early reactions from fans were uneasy, and the silence from the team stood out.

Imago Oct 30, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and forward Jimmy Butler (10) looks on during a timeout in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

As the team confirmed Butler’s absence, the tone online shifted further towards worry, with prayers and well wishes for Butler pouring in.

“Out for personal reasons… dawg im worried,” one fan said, while another added, “Jimmy Butler is out due to personal reasons, hope he’s okay🙏.”

There was a genuine concern amongst Dub Nation that transcended rotations or whether the Hornets game was won or lost.

Another section of the fanbase understood the sensitivity, but still wanted some clarity, even if the update was small.

“Bruh can we get some update lol I know it’s kinda sensitive but this is so sudden.”

The suddenness was the real problem to them, especially because Butler was expected to play, but then he disappeared. That whiplash confused people, and left people looking for answers.

As always, one corner of NBA twitter took a hard turn away from reality. With Butler sidelined, the conversation turned to blockbuster imagination.

“we got giannis omg.”

The leap in logic was drastic, from concern to fantasy, but not entirely unfamiliar. Just a few days ago, when CJ McCollum, Corey Kispert, and Trae Young were suddenly ruled out of their games, they were all involved in a trade. Mentions of a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo deal reflected a sense of escapism.