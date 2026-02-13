Prayers Pour In as Chris Paul Announces Retirement After Another Rejection

Chris Paul wanted to play his final season in the NBA with the LA Clippers, who had always looked up to him as one of their own. However, things took an odd turn on December 3 when the front office announced that they were waiving the veteran guard. Then, ahead of the February 4 deadline, the Toronto Raptors chose CP3, thus ending his two-month drought. But, well, things have taken an odd turn again.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Raptors waived Paul on Friday. Hours before the 2026 All-Star weekend kicks off in Los Angeles, the decision comes as a surprise. But just when the NBA world hoped to see Chris Paul suit up once again, he wrote his final love letter to basketball. CP3 announced his retirement on Instagram after Toronto waived him.

The 4-slide-long letter starts with, “That is it! After over 21 years I’m stepping away from basketball. As I write this, it’s hard to really know what to feel, but for once- most people would be surprised- I don’t have the answer lol!…” Paul poured his heart out, talking about his love for the game. How he learned from the same, the competition that he loved the most, and the fact that he played and treated the game with respect.

Chris Paul also talked about how the series of injuries, including a meniscus tear, fractures, and hand surgeries, gave him more reasons to show up. “The game always gave me a reason to SHOW UP!!! And the true leaders and fighters know that right there- showing up- is half the battle,” he wrote.

The 40-year-old further thanked his teammates, coaches, staff, and executives over the years. Lastly, Paul thanked the Almighty. Signing off with a “✌🏾,” he ended the letter.

There’s a reason why everyone called him Point God. There’s a reason why, for most players, he was an annoying presence on the court. He was uncomfortable to deal with because of how CP3 could bend the game in his favor. But now, everything comes to an end as he hangs up his boots.

Meanwhile, he hadn’t suited up since Dec 1. Paul averaged a career low 2.9 points, 3.3 assists, and 1.8 rebounds in 16 games in his 21st season.

Everyone rushes to bid Chris Paul a goodbye

“So proud of you C!!! We are all so proud of you cuz! Legendary! First Ballot! The Point God!!!” someone wrote under Paul’s Instagram post. The 40-year-old was loved among fans because of the entertainment he provided in the games. Those lethal midrange pull-up jumpers were simply outstanding. Effective, to say the least.

Another fan commented on X, “Crazy, he has to go like that. Being waived first.” True, it’s not the fairytale ending for a legend like Chris Paul.

Meanwhile, “thank you cp3 💓 you will be missed,” a fan said. The 2005 fourth overall pick has averaged 16.8 points, 9.2 assists, and 4.4 rebounds in his career. And as mentioned before, Chris Paul’s on-court antics made him an instant favorite among viewers.

Imago Dec 13, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Chris Paul watches during the Emirates NBA Cup semifinals game between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Interestingly enough, Chris Paul is the only player other than LeBron James with 20,000 career points and 10,000 career assists milestones. He’s also the 11th player in history to make it to 20 seasons in the league. So, another fan commented, “left with class like always!!! go be great.”

Lastly, someone wrote, “Watched u as a kid, watched u finished as an adult, helluva career Unc🥲.” For many early 2000s-born adults, watching Chris Paul play in the league is a core childhood memory. Therefore, this retirement feels personal.

So, after 21 seasons and 1370 games later, Chris Paul said his goodbye to the game he loves the most. The final stretch wasn’t beautiful. However, what stands out is CP3’s glorious career with endless memories that fans will now cherish.