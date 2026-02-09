Prayers Pour In for Johnny Furphy After Injury Leaves Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers Distraught

The Pacers bench was a scene of visible distress towards the end of the Pacers-Raptors game yesterday. Their brutal season that began with Tyrese Haliburton’s 2025 Finals injury has continued into 2026 with another setback. Johnny Furphy, the young, energetic Aussie who was keeping the Indiana spirit alive, went down in the most heartbreaking fashion. His midgame injury not only made Rick Carlisle pale as a ghost, Tyrese Halburton was also overwhelmingly emotional.

Before the Pacers suffered a 122-104 loss to the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena and extended their losing streak to four games, second-year forward Johnny Furphy got hurt in the second half. The 21-year-old was running up to the rim for a dunk, made it and came down seemingly normally.

He was not shoved; there was no tussle or contact. His foot landed on the floor and he stumbled. Furphy fell on the court holding his leg in pain. It was a non-contact injury and a very big stroke of bad luck.

Nothing could summarize the emotional toll repeated major injuries has taken on the whole of Indiana more than Rick Carlisle and Tyrese Haliburton’s reaction.

The Pacers head coach was visibly stressed and fraught with worry for Furphy. Haliburton, who’s been sidelined with an ACL tear since the NBA Finals, couldn’t move. He was frozen in the sidelines, hands joined in prayer for his young teammate.

Haliburton, usually known for his supercharged energy, appeared shaken, reflecting the deep bond Furphy has built with his teammates in a short span.

And he wasn’t the only one. Johnny Furphy’s injury united the NBA world in pain and support for him.

Pacers Nation can’t cope with Johnny Furphy’s injury

As the footage of the injury circulated on social media, fans and observers immediately began to fear the worst. The visual of the landing was particularly distressing for many viewers. One fan bluntly assessed the mechanics of the fall by stating, “That’s a clear ACL… f—.”

Despite how bad it looks, there were no obvious external factors involved in the play, leading another spectator to note, “That was super unlucky… nothing weird about that landing.”

The reaction from the coaching staff served as a primary indicator of the injury’s gravity for those watching at home. Rick Carlisle opened his post-game press conference on a heavy note, confirming the uncertainty surrounding the situation. “Rick Carlisle opens his press conference by saying they don’t know about Johnny Furphy’s injury yet but he’ll be evaluated tomorrow in New York,” a reporter in Toronto posted, highlighting the immediate concern for the rookie’s long-term health.

Observing the veteran coach’s anxiety during the game and in the presser, one fan pointed out, “U know it’s horrific when a bald dude rubbing his head like he got hair.”

This sentiment was echoed by thousands of others who recognized that Furphy has quickly become a fan favorite across the NBA landscape. The outpouring of support transcended team loyalties, as even rivals paused to offer their well-wishes, with one individual commenting, “As a Pacers hater, respectfully my prayers goes out to that young man 🙏🏽.”

Furphy has navigated his second NBA season with immense passion and character amid a very turbulent season for the team. Watching him get hurt is the equivalent of the most likeable character in a movie going down before the climax. “To one of the most likable guys in the league too 🙏🏼,” wrote one supporter, emphasizing the personal impact of seeing such a promising talent sidelined.

As the Pacers organization awaits official word from the specialists in New York, the collective basketball community is hoping for a miracle. A final fan captured the sentiment from this game, “Oh no that’s awful. 🙏prayers up for furphy.”