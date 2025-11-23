Prayers Pour In for Kevin Durant After Family Announcement

In his 19th NBA season, Kevin Durant arrived in Houston as a first-time Rocket for 2025-26—and somehow, the future Hall of Famer looks as sharp as ever. Through his early run with the team, Durant has been a stabilizing force and a dynamic scoring engine, putting up 24.6 points per game on an efficient 48.5 percent shooting. His presence has given Houston legitimacy and momentum in a season built on rising expectations.

But that early surge hit a temporary halt.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, “Kevin Durant will miss Monday’s game in Phoenix and Wednesday’s contest in Golden State, tending to a family matter.” The timing is striking: both games come against franchises that shaped his legacy. Phoenix was his most recent stop, a brief yet impactful stretch. Golden State, of course, is where he cemented his championship pedigree, winning back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018.

Through this season, Durant has played 14 games so far. And he has shown both efficiency and dominance in those. His highest-scoring game came on October 29 vs. Toronto. There, he dropped 31 points in 37 minutes, going 11-for-19 from the floor.

In just two seasons, he has changed teams twice. First joining the Suns in 2024-25 and then moving to Houston for 2025-26. With the Rockets, he has signed a two-year, $90 million extension with a player option for 2027-28.

Durant’s career has seen all the milestones one can. After getting drafted by the SuperSonics (now OKC) in 2007, he rose to stardom with the Thunder, spending almost a decade there.

But his stint with the fans has often been rocky. As KD is quite chronically online, especially on X, some of his interactions with fans have highlighted how he deals with them. After joining the Warriors in 2016, KD was instrumental in the team’s championship wins in 2017 and again in 2018.

Both times, he ended up winning the final MVP instead of Stephen Curry.

While it was good for the team, some Curry fans were particularly hateful towards Durant. To which he responded, “Them finals mvps, they will never recover.”

NBA Fans Send Prayers and Messages for Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant’s sudden absence from the Rockets’ upcoming games has caught fans by surprise. Usually, the NBA does not allow players to sit out for any game without a valid injury, as per the ‘player participation policy’, for which it recently fined the Cavaliers, too.

Now that the real cause behind this absence has not been publicly disclosed, calling it a “family matter” has sparked widespread fan speculation. Many supporters have begun to pour in their prayers. One fan simply wrote, “Prayers,” in response to the news.

Family news cannot always mean a crisis, but Durant’s fans deeply value having him in their thoughts and sending their support in difficult times.

Another fan reacted online, writing, “Prayers up to my GOAT, hope everything is okay.” This comment reflects the immediate emotional response from supporters who recognize Durant as a star player, as well as a human being who may be dealing with his own set of issues.

The same sentiment was reflected in another fan’s comment.

“Family comes first…hoping everything is okay and he gets the time he needs. One love, KD.” Durant’s career, spanning 18 seasons and five team changes, has shown who he is on and off the court. Dedicated to the core.

When it comes to family, we know Kevin Durant comes from a tight-knit one. His mother, Wanda Durant, who raised him and his older brother Tony, and his grandmother Barbara Davis, who also played a central role in his upbringing.

An absent father with whom he reconnected later. Since he is not married and does not wish to be married, the chances of “family reasons” might center around these people only.

Concerns for Durant’s family situation were succinctly voiced by not a fan, but an NBA analyst this time. Brett Siegel from Clutchpoints said, “Hopefully all is well with KD and his family.” It was a simple, heartfelt comment that captured genuine care among fans without presuming to know the details of the whole situation.

Another comment highlighted Durant’s professional dedication: “Everyone knows KD is not the type to just take games off, man. I’m praying everything is good with him and his family 🙏🏾.”

This reply emphasizes respect for Durant’s work ethic. From his time with the Warriors to his 2024-25 Suns season, where he played 62 games before an ankle injury ended his season, KD has showcased his very best to the fans and the game.

Overall, these reactions reveal a combination of empathy, respect, and concern from Durant’s fanbase. While the specifics of his family matter remain private, these reactions demonstrate the collective care and patience surrounding the NBA star during personal challenges.