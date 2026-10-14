Prayers Pour In for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Teammate as Thunder Carry Injured Rookie to Locker Room in OT Thriller vs. Pacers

The Oklahoma City Thunder were hoping to put their injury concerns behind them, with Ajay Mitchell and Jalen Williams back to full health. However, just as the team led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looked to build momentum ahead of the new season, another injury has raised concerns about its roster. On Tuesday one of their rookie stars suffered an injury during an overtime 114-112 win against the Indiana Pacers.

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The noncontact injury happened in overtime with 3:58 remaining on the clock. Thunder’s 41st pick of this year’s draft Otega Oweh went down and eventually needed assistance walking off the court. The 23-year-old couldn’t put weight on his right foot.

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It was Oweh who gave OKC the lead in OT. In fact, the Thunder rookie missed a running layup on the play before getting injured. As Pacers tried to capitalize, Oweh was trying to get back to position, but he slipped. Then he stayed there for a while as Mark Daigneault called for a timeout.

Fans on social media were quick to send prayers. Because non-contact leg injuries could lead to the worst-case scenario of an ACL injury or an Achilles tear. A netizen wrote, “Prayers up for former Kentucky and current OKC Thunder guard Otega Oweh after he suffered a non-contact injury and had to be helped off the court.”

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Coming off the bench, the rookie already contributed with 8 points and 3 rebounds and shot efficiently 3-5 from FG against the Pacers. The 23-year-old has played in all of the four pre-season games for the Thunder. He signed a two-way contract in July, and it was extremely likely he would have positively contributed for OKC.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Otega Oweh’s relationship goes further than just teammates at OKC. Both players starred for the Kentucky Wildcats during their collegiate careers. SGA played there for the 2017–18 season before being the back-to-back MVP in the NBA. While Oweh wrapped up his standout college career with the Wildcats in 2026.

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Another fan added, “Hope by some miracle Otega Oweh injury isn’t what it seemed to be. Ban OT in preseason games. The results don’t matter. It’s a glorified scrimmage.”

In preseason fans have already seen Ariel Hukporti go down with a noncontact injury. An MRI subsequently confirmed a season-ending ruptured right Achilles tendon for the 24-year-old Sixers center. That’s why netizens are concerned.

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“Otega Oweh just suffered a non contact injury against the Indiana Pacers. Looks like an achilles injury— can’t put any weight on it.”

The Thunder’s young core of Brooks Barnhizer, Aday Mara, and Bennett Stirtz scored 24 points between them. But injury to Otega Oweh certainly put a damper on the night. A comment read, “nice win by the rookies but damn man feel bad for otega oweh.”

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Not just fans; even the head coach was worried. “It’s really tough,” Mark Daigneault said after the game. “Really tough. It’s tough for him.”

This unfortunately highlights a pattern of major injuries to the team’s recent rookies and young prospects. The setbacks include Chet Holmgren’s pre-debut foot injury, Nikola Topic’s ACL tear plus 2025 testicular cancer diagnosis and chemo, and Thomas Sorber’s 2025 ACL tear. Now, there is no update on Otega Oweh’s injury, but concerns are valid.

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“Not Otega Oweh… Bro… Non-contact injury.”

This is Oweh’s second notable setback. He previously missed most of Thunder’s Summer League with a left ankle/foot injury after appearing in only two games and was seen in a walking boot.

“Any time you see somebody get hurt, whatever it may be, it’s never good. But with the kind of kid Otega is, regardless of what it is, he’s going to be OK,” Thunder guard Brooks Barnhizer said, according to Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman.

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“He’s such a lively person. Whenever he walks into the room, he puts a smile on everybody’s face. It’s been really cool. Me and him have a couple of mutual friends that we didn’t even know about before he got here. He got here, and we’ve really bonded in the couple of months since Summer League. He’s an amazing human being. So, whatever it may be, he’s going to be OK.”

Again, no official diagnosis or MRI results have been announced as of the latest reports. That’s why fans are sending their prayers so that the Thunder rookie can avoid any setback.