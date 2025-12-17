Prayers Pour In for Victor Wembanyama After Heartbreaking Moment With Knicks Star Surfaces

Athletes have to face larger challenges off the court than on the hardwood. San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama fought that tough battle tonight. Hours before the NBA Cup Final showdown against the Knicks, the French star found out about the passing of his grandmother. In certain moments of him on the bench, fans could sense he wasn’t himself. But Wemby played while feeling like his heart would sink.

And nobody knew. Not even his France teammate, Guerschon Yabusele, who got to know the prodigy during their time together at the Paris Olympics.

Cameras caught a glimpse of the moment Victor Wembanyama shared the news with his countryman. The Spurs’ cornerstone, living up to his sportsmanship, went over to the Knicks to congratulate them. But Yabusele noticed that something was wrong. From the looks of it, the former Celtics forward asked Wembanyama about it. Upon finding out, Yabusele appeared concerned, clearly offering some strength to the 21-year-old who was grieving the entire night.

Victor Wembanyama masked those feelings whenever he could. This was just his second game back from a calf strain. However, the pain of losing somebody close made it incredibly hard for him to have the same ferocity he had against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the semifinals. And you can’t really blame the Spurs ace.

He decided to show up for his team. In 25 minutes, Victor Wembanyama scored 18 points while shooting 7-17 from the floor. The loss might have hit the Spurs locker room hard. But what Wemby did tonight took incredible courage. He could have taken the night off to rightfully mourn the loss of one of his dear family members.

Instead, nobody knew something was wrong until Wembanyama allowed those emotions to get through him.

NBA fans show support for Victor Wembanyama

It was during the press conference that Victor Wembanyama finally showed his human side. He was incredibly close with his maternal grandmother, Marie Christine. Tears immediately filled his eyes as he admitted he lost somebody dear. And as fans found out, they sent their prayers to the Wembanyama family. “Well, honestly, so now I understand better why he seemed to not give a damn about losing. Peace to his soul, I hope she’s happy wherever she is,” a fan wrote.

Marie Christine had a huge influence on her grandson. She played basketball and even had the opportunity to watch Wembanyama on the biggest stage. The Spurs center would often greet her with a hug as she sat courtside. He never really got a chance to process those feelings while playing a highly intense game.

Yet, fans caught on, especially once they saw Yabusele’s reaction. “Damn, you could tell exactly what he told him, prayers to his family,” a fan mentioned. There was also a similar moment of Wembanyama on the bench. He had his eyes closed and hands together, with fans later understanding the reason behind his demeanour. “It hurts so much,” another fan wrote while translating Wemby breaking the news to his French teammate.

The pain of losing a close family member is indescribable. Hence, what Victor Wembanyama did tonight showcased his strength. He couldn’t just forget what had transpired, but in just hours of getting the news, he suited up for the vital clash. A fan commended his actions, “We can clearly see him say that he lost his grandmother, yet he still played. Wow, respect Victor you’re a brave one,” they wrote.

Victor Wembanyama showed large character, choosing to play tonight, understanding the importance it can have for some of his teammates. Now, the NBA community is coming together to offer their condolences and provide the young center with the strength to get through these tough times.