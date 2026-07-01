“Prepare for What’s to Come”: Draymond Green Warns Austin Reaves After Lakers Hand Him $185 Million Deal

Every season produces an underdog story. Austin Reaves became that player for the Lakers. The former undrafted player outplayed his contract, exceeding every expectation and steadily developing into an offensive weapon. The journey ultimately fetched him a 4-year, $185 million max extension, making him the richest undrafted player in history. But according to Draymond Green, the signing marked the end of Reaves’ easiest chapter.

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“When you’re making $23, you will not catch the same flak as when you’re making $46. So I will warn Austin Reaves: prepare for what’s to come with that,” Green said on his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, delivering a warning.

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It was rooted in a financial reality Green understands firsthand- and one the Lakers have lived before.

The franchise’s last cautionary tale arrived in 2021, when Russell Westbrook joined on a $44 million salary. Despite suiting up in 78 games that season while LeBron James and Anthony Davis missed a combined 68, Westbrook absorbed the majority of criticism for the Lakers’ 33-win collapse.

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The reason was simple – he was the most expensive name on the sheet. His contract became the story, and his performance, however imperfect, was held to a standard his teammates never faced. Green’s warning to Reaves isn’t made up. The Lakers have already run this experiment.

Green also dismissed the idea that the Lakers handed Reaves a maximum contract simply to increase his trade value.

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“The value of a player is viewed differently when they’re making $23 million a year as opposed to when they’re making $45 million,” Green explained. “That value is just viewed way differently. Number one, it’s a lot tougher to move a guy who’s making $45 million without depleting the team.”

Because of that financial reality, Green believes the extension sends one clear message. The Purple & Gold appear to go “all-in” on Reaves, trusting him with the max extension. At the same time, it ends his uncomplicated years. In DrayMagic’s words, it ends the “Peaches and cream” phase.

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For five seasons, Austin Reaves consistently outperformed a team-friendly contract. That value became one of the biggest reasons for fans to celebrate him. From an undrafted rookie, averaging 7.3 ppg, to a featured scorer who posted 23.3 ppg in this past season- he has come a long way.

In short, the production justified a massive payday.

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However, Green’s point is that expectations wouldn’t stay the same after the financial jump.

“I think Austin Reeves has had some struggles in the playoffs. You have those struggles making $45 million a year? It’s not viewed the same way when you’re making $23 million a year.”

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And the recent postseason numbers support that argument.

During the 2025 playoffs, Reaves shot 41.1% FG and 31.9% from the arc, struggling to generate offense. The following year, while dealing with an injury, his toughest battle came in Game 1 of the West semis against OKC. He managed only 8 points while shooting 3-16 from the floor. He averaged 20.0 ppg in 6 games, much lower than his regular-season production.

Under his old deal, those were forgivable rough patches. Under a max contract, they become the headline.

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As Green said, “You have to play great now, like, at all times. You have to have a great playoff series. You’re not allowed to struggle, or people will crush you.”

The Austin Reaves warning: The Lakers enter a new era

LeBron James has already informed the organization that it should move on without him this offseason. It ultimately forced greater responsibility on the team’s young core. That naturally shifts attention to players like Reaves, who now occupies a different space in the hierarchy.

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Moreover, the encouraging part for the Lakers is that Austin Reaves has already shown a glimpse of greatness without Bron.

Last season, in the 16 games without James, he averaged 28.4 ppg and 7.8 apg, while operating as one of the team’s primary creators. Those performances suggest Reaves has the skill to fill the vacuum.

Imago Feb 26, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) with guard Luka Doncic (77) and guard Austin Reaves (15) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

However, he has crossed only half the ocean with his production. The remainder is the Lakers’ championship expectation. All these years, Bron carried it; now the max contract changes the equation.

Austin Reaves is no longer the overachieving role player.

Draymond understands it better. This summer, the veteran declined his $27.7 million player option, allowing the team to restructure its finances. This gives additional context to his advice.

In today’s NBA, maximizing your contract also means accepting the scrutiny attached to those numbers.

For Reaves, that transition has already begun.