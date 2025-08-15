Pressure Mounts on Rob Pelinka as Austin Reaves’ Demand Puts Lakers Teammate in Jeopardy

For most of the offseason, Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves’ name has been dragged into trade rumors. However, despite that, the young undrafted guard, who has blossomed into a solid player, has been sending signals about wanting a massive contract. And according to a Lakers Insider, Reaves might be getting his wish granted soon. While that’s great news for AR and the Lakers Nation, who love what the guard represents, it might force someone out of the rotation.

Who? You might ask. Well, with Reaves now looking to earn a massive deal next summer and secure his future in L.A., it would be only obvious that the 27-year-old will demand a place in the starting five. We mean, that’s what any player coming off a season where he averaged 20.2 points along with 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists would demand, right? While most would think that he deserves that (he actually does), this poses a huge problem for the Lakers, who are trying to feed several mouths at once.

According to trusted Lakers Insider, Jovan Buha, Reaves’ demand would put Rui Hachimura in a tough spot. “I just think, Rui, there’s just a positional squeeze right now where I’ve talked about this when I’ve talked about the starting lineup, but Rui, LeBron, and Luka, like Rui is now the fifth option,” Buha suggested. The L.A. reporter then explained how, with the upcoming season being a contract year for Reaves, Rob Pelinka and Co. will prioritize him.

Not just that, he even took things up a notch and said that he thinks Austin Reaves is actually a better player than Rui Hachimura. “I specifically think I could go for a million reasons why I think Austin should start for Rui. He’s just a better player; he’s a more talented player. Uh, he’s also in a contract year. The Lakers want to retain him. So I think they’re going to prioritize that, you know, figuring, you know, kind of just the politics of that.” Buha said on his podcast.

Well, as harsh as Buha’s statement might sound, it’s pretty accurate if you think about it. AR was extremely effective last season, if you overlook his slump during the playoffs. Moreover, apart from Reaves’ All-Star level form, new arrivals could be another reason that forces Hachimura down the pecking order. The likes of Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart will also be part of JJ Redick’s rotation, putting the forward’s future under immense pressure.

However, Hachimura won’t be alone, as Austin Reaves’ contract situation is also mounting pressure on Rob Pelinka.

Pelinka under pressure entering next season

Austin Reaves won’t be the only Los Angeles Lakers member who will be entering this season with a point to prove. There is a lot of pressure on Purple & Gold’s GM, Rob Pelinka. Well, this is a huge season for the Lakers. However, even if we keep that aside for a minute, next summer, several of the Lakers’ stars will be without contracts. This includes LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, and Austin Reaves (has a player option for the 2026-27 which he’ll likely decline).

Not to mention, if things go too well, new acquisition Deandre Ayton could also opt out of his second year. So, you could say that there’s a lot riding on the upcoming season for the Lakers GM. That’s because if L.A. is able to achieve the goals they’ve set for this season, which likely would be making a deep playoff run to say the least, it will be alright. However, if they crash out like they did last season from the first round, things will get a lot messier for the Purple & Gold. That’s because that would make LeBron James rethink ending his career in Hollywood.

Meanwhile, Hachimura, Ayton, and even Reaves could look to weigh their options. However, Rob Pelinka’s worry will not end there because even though Luka Doncic has only recently inked a new contract that keeps him in Los Angeles until 2028, even he might eventually consider other teams with a better shot at winning his first title. All these contract situations have mounted a lot of pressure on Rob Pelinka and Co., as they hope this is the season where everything clicks for them.