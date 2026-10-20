Pressure Mounts on Suns Star Who Signed $29M Deal After Viral Video From Practice Has Fans Questioning His Extension

Oso Ighodaro has secured a significant financial commitment from the Phoenix Suns. But not everyone is convinced he has earned it. A viral practice clip showing the center attempting a corner three has drawn ridicule online. It left the fans questioning his shooting mechanics, linking them to his new contract.

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The criticism comes just as Ighodaro prepares for a bigger role in Phoenix’s frontcourt, courtesy of Mark Williams’ season-altering injury.

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The Suns agreed to a three-year, $29 million extension with Ighodaro that will begin in 2028–29 and run through 2030–31. The 40th overall, Ighodaro, played all 82 games last season at an average of 22 minutes per game. He put up a decent average 6.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 65.3% from the field.

However, the important point to notice is that his value has never depended entirely on scoring.

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The Suns use the 6-foot-11 center as a screener, passer and defensive option, and his ability to keep possessions alive. Skills that have earned the praise of head coach Jordan Ott.

“He connects… He just kinda fills some gaps. We often forget it’s only his second year. Oso’s been great,” Ott said earlier this year.

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The situation is particularly important now because Mark Williams is expected to miss several months after surgery for a torn labrum in his left shoulder. Oso Ighodaro and young center Khaman Maluach are likely to carry much of the responsibility inside the paint.

The extension has secured Ighodaro’s future with Phoenix.

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Meanwhile, the practice video has given critics a reason to question what the Suns are paying for.

Suns Fans Question Oso Ighodaro’s Shooting Form After $29M Extension

One fan questioned the mechanics behind the shot, writing: “How the hell is this technique supposed to work? If we had someone play basketball for 3 months, by God, they’d shoot way better.”

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The reaction focused on the awkward-looking release rather than Ighodaro’s overall production. The center has made his living around the basket, shooting 65.3% from the field last season. A figure that entirely represents the shots he took inside the perimeter. Most importantly, the ones he finished near the rim.

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Another fan brought a WNBA comparison into the discussion: “Angel Reese have a much better shooting form.”

This might sound like a jab at Oso Ighodaro. But it’s yet another comparison to his shooting form. Many have criticized the Atlanta Dream forward’s shooting form and her shooting from the deep.

Reese has struggled from three, shooting just 19.3% in this past season in WNBA. Her strengths lie in rebounding and finishing inside, making the comparison about shooting mechanics rather than perimeter production.

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On the contrary, the Suns big man hasn’t taken a single shot beyond the arc in his two seasons.

This reaction had a bit of creativity: “As if teleported here from the 1950s Man, didn’t even one person step up and say Don’t you have any sense in your hand?”

Ighodaro’s release stands out in a league, especially for a modern big. The centers such as Brook Lopez, Myles Turner, and Kristaps Porzingis stretch defenses with three-point shooting. In that sense, Ighodaro’s shooting form does raise some concern.

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However, he did sink a few of those attempts.

This fan aimed the blame at the organization: “The problem isn’t with those who earn the money. It’s with those who give them this money.”

This criticism targets Phoenix’s spending, especially with Mark Williams earning $38 million over three years in comparison with Ighodaro’s $29 million deal.

Williams’ shoulder injury now increases Ighodaro’s importance, making the extension’s value justified.

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Another reaction returned to the contract and the shot: “If you’re making 29 million dollars, don’t take threes with that form, dude I don’t know, am I asking for too much.”

The frustration is understandable, but the extension value has little to do with the shooting. While a modern big is expected to shoot, the Suns seems to working on it. So, the fan might want to wait and see how it turns out in a live game.

For now, the video has made Ighodaro’s shooting an early talking point.

His expanded role with Williams sidelined will offer a more meaningful value of the Suns’ investment than one practice video.