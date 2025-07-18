Private Damian Lillard Meeting Fixed Broken Relationship as Mood After Blazers Move Emerges

Portland fans can sleep easy tonight—with grins on their faces and hope in their hearts. In a twist worthy of Hollywood, Damian Lillard is headed back to Rip City. After being waived and linked to powerhouses like the Lakers, Warriors, and Celtics, the nine-time All-Star is making a homecoming few thought possible. This marks the NBA’s most emotional return since LeBron James went back to Cleveland.

Reversing a blockbuster three-team trade isn’t simple, and it took a big name stepping up behind the scenes to mend fences and make this reunion happen. But now, the prodigal son returns—and Portland’s heart beats louder than ever.

Less than even half an hour after ESPN’s Shams Charania announced the return of Portland’s very own, NBA Insider Chris B Haynes revealed some additional updates. According to him, Portland GM Joe Cronin met at Damian Lillard’s house weeks ago. The two reportedly made amends, turning their focus to getting a deal done. A deal that ensures Lillard not only returns to his old team, but also potentially retire with them.

The Portland Trail Blazers certainly did take a major step to get the star back. Since the Milwaukee Bucks waived him, Damian Lillard’s $113 million that was still remaining on his contract was stretched. This meant that, regardless of the circumstances, the player would receive the amount by the end of five years. This allowed him the independence to sign a contract with any team with any low amount. Despite this, the Blazers were generous, and offered Lillard a 3-year, $42 million contract.

This is a developing story.