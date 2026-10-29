“Probably Not”: Miami Heat Get Concerning Update on Potential Kyrie Irving Trade

Kyrie Irving is already in the trade block! And it looks like the Miami Heat won’t be lucky this time. The Florida side has never been shy about pursuing another superstar. But their interest in Irving comes with a significant obstacle. They may not have enough to pay the price.

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With several teams reportedly monitoring Irving’s situation, the Heat could find themselves interested in a deal they cannot realistically put together.

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“Knowing the heat that they’re going to be monitoring Kyrie Irving. But there’s going to be several teams chasing Kyrie Irving. The question is, if you’re Miami, what can you give for Kyrie Irving?,” said ESPN insider Shams Charania, speaking on The Pat McAfee Show.

Charania explained the problem stems from the Heat’s previous blockbuster move for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

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“You already traded away three first-round picks and a swap and other assets to go get Giannis Antetokounmpo to bring to this team,” Charania said. “So what can you trade? Right now, I believe they have one first-round pick eligible to be traded. Is that enough to get Kyrie Irving? My sense is probably not. I think the price would be higher than that.”

Charania’s assessment leaves Miami facing a difficult calculation.

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The Heat can monitor Irving, but interest alone will not secure a deal if Dallas demands a package that includes multiple premium assets.

Miami’s limited draft capital is the aftermath of its pursuit of Antetokounmpo. The Heat’s reported package included three first-round picks, a swap and additional assets, leaving the front office with fewer options for a follow-up move.

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The NBA’s Stepien Rule also restricts teams from trading first-round picks in consecutive future drafts without retaining a selection in at least one of those years.

With its 2031 and 2033 first-rounders reportedly headed to Milwaukee, the Heat cannot simply offer their 2032 selection and leave themselves without a first-round pick in three consecutive years.

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The 2029 first-rounder is among the limited assets Miami can potentially put on the table. This makes it difficult to build a competitive offer without involving players or finding another way to acquire draft capital.

Kyrie Irving’s situation in Dallas adds another layer to the uncertainty.

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The Mavericks are building around sophomore Cooper Flagg, and rival teams may wonder whether the franchise’s timeline will eventually push it toward younger pieces. But that does not mean Dallas is actively shopping Irving.

There has been no clear public indication that the Mavericks are eager to move the veteran guard. And Kyrie Irving himself has spoken positively about the organization and its fans.

“I’m in love with this place just because of how welcoming it was, not just from a franchise aspect, but also the fans… A lot of support around the city.”

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The 34-year-old guard is also returning from the ACL injury he suffered in March 2025. He has worked his way back into the lineup and shown that he can still provide high-level scoring, including a 24-point performance against Indiana.

His early-season production has made him an attractive target for teams seeking another creator. And it’s not like he’s someone that Dallas must urgently move.

For Miami, the question is whether it can make a compelling offer without undermining the roster it has already assembled. The answer as of now is no.

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A single first-round pick may not be enough to win a bidding contest if multiple teams become serious suitors. The Heat could explore player-based packages or attempt to acquire additional draft assets. But either route would require Dallas to see a clear benefit.

Charania’s update is not confirmation that a trade is impossible. Nor does it establish that the Mavericks intend to move Irving.

However, it highlights the gap between Miami’s interest and the resources it can offer.