“Process Has Already Started”: Warriors’ Pursuit of LeBron James Still Alive as Insider Reveals Potential Offer

Desire finally meets opportunity. LeBron James has wanted to compete with Stephen Curry on his side. A few summers ago, the Warriors even tried. But now that it’s his final chance, maybe the Akron Hammer’s changed his mind. As a free agent, the choice rests on his shoulders. And a Warriors insider believes the team is actively working to put together an attractive offer for James.

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Tim Kawakami said, “If they maneuver their roster and payroll just enough, the Warriors could offer LeBron the $15.1 million nontaxpayer midlevel exception… Well, now. If all that happens, I think the Warriors would be a very live option. Check that: I think the process has already started, and the Warriors are a live option”.

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No team is expected to offer a 42-year-old LeBron James a max contract. There isn’t a set timeline for his career, and at 42, any team would be taking a short-term risk. The Warriors don’t have the appetite to do that, as Jimmy Butler will remain out for the majority of the next regular season.

They need James on a bargain, to manage their injury crisis. And the $15.1 million is triple the veteran minimum salary most suggest LeBron James would have to accept to join a title contender.

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It’s ironic to think that James would spend his final seasons on the same team that’s directly responsible for him missing out on a few more championships. However, with all options wide open, this one looks like an absolute swoosh.

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The Warriors need an offensive creator to take some weight off Stephen Curry’s shoulders. LeBron James provides a combination of experience and high-quality basketball wrapped into an athletic 6’8″ body. At 42, he’ll still be playing second fiddle to Curry, hence the workload is also manageable.

Given Luka Doncic’s injury history, there’s no certainty about James’ role beyond Austin Reaves. He shuffled between the first and third options throughout the campaign. Is that hassle worth it at 42 when he has options?

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The trio: James, Curry, and Kerr won the Paris Olympics together. Their basketball philosophies also match. A move to the Warriors has been knocking on his door for the past few seasons. This summer, they should be at the top of LeBron James’ preferred destination. There’s just one roadblock.

The Lakers are still the controlling party

The Los Angeles Lakers won’t be pulling out all the stops to prevent LeBron James from leaving this summer. But Rob Pelinka wants him back, at the right price. It’s not going to be a max contract. Those funds will be funneled to Austin Reaves, who is eligible to sign a $241 million extension. Despite that, Kawakami revealed that the Lakers still have the most control over James’ future.

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“Again, I don’t think LeBron ending up with the Warriors is the likeliest scenario. I think it’s set up for him to return to the Lakers; they’re the one likely option that could pay him a lot more than $15.1 million. Also, LeBron could retire,” Kawakami noted.

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The only way the dynamics could change is if the Lakers create an opportunity to use their cap space on a younger, established star. This summer, there aren’t many readily available. Most appealing stars are restricted free agents.

Hence, the Lakers don’t have many choices. Although 41, LeBron James just showed he can play elite basketball and add tremendous value to the team. Signing him still won’t be easy.

Brian Windhorst revealed James would want a proper breakdown of the Lakers’ offseason plans before making any decision. You can expect the same approach elsewhere, too, regardless of whose project it might be.

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However, if the Warriors seriously pursue the four-time MVP, a hunch tells me this is their best shot yet. LeBron James won’t have to force his family to pack their bags and relocate. A move to San Francisco is a few-hour drive from Los Angeles. Moreover, he might be swayed by the chance to compete for a championship with Curry.

James will believe in that proposition since he respects Curry’s competitive edge. There are no hidden intentions with the Warriors. LeBron James knows exactly what he gets from the organization.

Do you think he should stick with the Lakers or do the Warriors offer a better foundation to win ring number five? Let us know your views in the comments below.