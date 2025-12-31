“Protect Your Family”: LeBron James Reveals What Message He’d Give His 18-YO Self

After getting serenaded by the whole arena and a heavy loss on his birthday, LeBron James had the time to reflect on half his life. From being the self-ordained Chosen One in 2003 to starting his 23rd season, James and his loved ones have been on a journey full of highs and lows. So to be asked a very touchy question on his 41st birthday showed what’s weighing on King James’ mind right now.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In the locker room, James joked he’s feeling all the effects of being 41. He definitely is not that same athletic teen who entered the league. However, the message he had for his 18-year-old self had nothing to do with athleticism.

“It’s a lot of advice I would give him. I would just say, keep the main thing, the main thing. Work hard; there’s no substitute for hard work. I think hard work and dedication, if you want to be great, is going to pay off. Keep the blinders on.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s probably the most standard message anyone would tell their teenage selves. The latter half of the advice was a little more personal than that. “As much as they praise you, there are triple or quadruple the amount of people trying to bring you down and wanting to tear you down every single day. So, protect your family, protect your mental space, and—I mean, there’s a lot more—but just go out and have fun. Enjoy the ride, because you never know when it’s going to come to an end.”

You never know, he says. That’s exactly the theme of LeBron James’ season 23. No NBA player until now has played 23 seasons. The looming question isn’t if James will have a 24th season though.

ADVERTISEMENT

From that ‘Second Decision’ drama to his 41st birthday, NBA fans speculate if this is Bron’s final season. He’s talked about it here and there, shut down speculation that he’s waiting for his younger son, Bryce to enter the NBA, yet isn’t on a farewell tour of any kind.

But James is on a streak of managing expectations – of his teammates, LakeShow, and even of his family. Something his 18-year-old self probably never accounted for.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

LeBron James seems to want to do things differently

The James family is probably the most scrutinized households in the country. It only grew when LeBron and Bronny James were the first father-son duo to play at the same time in the NBA. With the additional pressure on his eldest, it’s not hard to see why James feels the compulsion to protect his family along with his own mental peace. It’s a sentiment his family shared.

Right before he became the 12th player in NBA history to play on their 41st birthday, James’ mother, Gloria shared a public birthday message to him. What stood out in her message was her prayer for his health and safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

James was the second-most productive player on the Lakers lineup against the Pistons. He had 17 points with four rebounds and assists each. Luka Doncic had the game-high 30 points but their teammates were held down to single digits. The Pistons’ defense and the Lakers’ excessive turnovers meant Bron didn’t get a win on his birthday.

He’s, however, in a space where nothing gets to him. He’s glossed over JJ Redick indirectly blaming him for the Lakers’ lack of identity and his absence from team meetings looms heavy. He doesn’t place much weight on his double-digit scoring record and is starting to defer to Doncic. Even his offensive style has moved away from the jumpshot.

He’s far from the fresh-faced LeBron 23 years ago. That makes his message to his younger self a little deeper than it looks.