Protester Vents Frustrations After Encountering Concerning Project to Give Victor Wembanyama’s Spurs New Home

A recent protest in San Antonio highlighted growing concerns over the proposed $1.3 billion downtown arena for Victor Wembanyama’s San Antonio Spurs, known as Project Marvel. Organized by COPS/Metro Alliance, a grassroots interfaith advocacy group, the demonstration emphasized that public funds should serve public needs, not private ventures. The group argues that the project, which proposes using $311 million in hotel and rental car tax revenue to help fund the arena, disproportionately benefits wealthy interests while neglecting the broader public.

This is despite the fact that the project is expected to raise $18.7 billion in economic output alone over the next 30 years. Still, concerns over the economic impact costs of the project, especially pushed by Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones have contributed to the pushback. The city approved $489 million in bonds, with Bexar County expected to chip in $311 million through venue taxes, while the Spurs would contribute $500 million. Critics argue taxpayers could be left subsidizing billionaire owners, especially given San Antonio’s rising debt, budget cuts, and poverty rate.

The protest at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church’s activity room drew roughly 400 attendees, signaling strong local opposition.

Protester quotes highlight the group’s energy and concerns. Leader Rena Oden told the crowd, “We have 400 people in the house today… but we got word that we have more in the house than the Spurs had yesterday.” The crowd responded enthusiastically. Father Jimmy Drennan, pastor of St. Margaret Mary, added, “We have said from day one that public money and resources should go towards public good, not private benefit.” Drennan also emphasized the community impact, noting, “The vast majority of these people will never be able to afford going to this new arena. Where we do have our needs are in our neighborhoods.”

Skepticism deepened after the Spurs used a conflicted consultant with a poor track record of economic projections. A crucial countywide vote on Nov. 4 will decide whether $311 million in venue tax funding moves forward.

According to a report, critics of the project also raise concerns about transparency and oversight. An economic impact analysis by CSL, the consulting firm behind Project Marvel’s projections, has been questioned for its independence and methodology. Protesters argue that CSL’s prior and potential future contracts with the city create conflicts of interest, further fueling skepticism about the arena’s financial and community impact.

The debate over Project Marvel also reflects broader concerns about infrastructure planning. Critics note that the new Spurs arena could strain local transit, parking, and road networks while primarily serving visitors and affluent fans, leaving long-term city development and accessibility for local residents secondary. These protests, alongside Spurs rookie Dylan Harper’s injury, have the potential to hang over Wembanyama and the team as they move closer towards the 2025-26 season.

With the November 4 election approaching, voters will decide whether to approve the county contribution, making this a critical juncture for San Antonio’s downtown development. COPS/Metro is actively mobilizing, asking attendees to collect signatures from registered voters pledging to vote against Proposition B, which the group hopes will ensure that community priorities are considered over private interests.

The proposed arena and Spurs’ Campaign

The San Antonio Spurs launched their campaign earlier this week, two months from the election, to persuade voters to approve funding for the new $1.3 billion downtown arena. The proposed site is the former Institute of Texan Cultures location at Hemisfair, which would become the centerpiece of a multibillion-dollar sports and entertainment district known as Project Marvel. The team emphasizes that the arena is essential to keeping the Spurs in San Antonio.

via Imago Nov 13, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) sits on the bench before a game against the Washington Wizards at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Spurs Sports & Entertainment hosted a rally at Idle Beer Hall & Brewery, about two miles from the proposed arena site. Attendees, including former Spurs star Manu Ginobili and local figures such as restaurateur Johnny Hernandez and UTSA quarterback Frank Harris, wore shirts promoting the arena and posed with the Coyote mascot. The group highlighted the benefits of using visitor taxes to fund the arena and associated infrastructure improvements while renovating the Frost Bank Center, the Freeman Coliseum, and surrounding facilities.

It is worth noting that the arena is projected to be completed just around the time Victor Wembanyama’s hypothetical rookie max extension contract would end, roughly five years after his rookie deal and right before the 2032-33 season. The timing could help the Spurs attract more free agents by offering modern facilities and upgraded amenities, positioning the franchise as a competitive destination while leveraging the new arena to enhance both player experience and recruitment.