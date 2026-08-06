“Put Him Out There”: 3x Lakers Champion Says What Should Be Done With Bronny After LeBron James’ Exit

In 2003, a teenage LeBron James walked into the NBA with no famous last name to lean on. Two decades later, his own son, Bronny, finds himself in a similar spot – without his father standing next to him on the floor.

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Devean George, who won three championships with the Lakers, addressed Bronny James’ situation in an interview with TMZ Sports following LeBron’s move to the 76ers.

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“You can’t believe whatever,” George said when asked what the Lakers should do next. “Show me what you believe. If you believe he should be playing, then put him out there. You got to see what he can do.”

“I think it’s a good situation for him,” he continued. “I think he needs to space away from his dad. He gone. He about to be done anyway. Do your thing. Let his dad go and see what you can do. … It seemed like you baby him. … Put him out there. Can he play or no? Then see what happens.”

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Bronny James’ $2.3 million salary for next season became fully guaranteed on June 29, a day before LeBron James informed the team he was leaving. Rich Paul, who represents both father and son, stated that the two “are not a package deal.”

Philadelphia has no real need for Bronny given its crowded backcourt. And Los Angeles has shown no urgency to move him, leaving him billed to begin the season under JJ Redick, who compared his long-term upside to role players like Jose Alvarado and TJ McConnell.

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That leaves Bronny James heading into year three with the clearest path of his young career. And, per Devean George, no more excuses to lean on it slowly. He appeared in 42 games last season, up from 27 as a rookie, while shooting 38.6% from three.

Bronny’s path to the NBA was controversial from the start. A season at USC that produced fewer than five points per game, a pre-draft process in which Rich Paul reportedly told teams Bronny would consider playing overseas if any team other than the Lakers selected him, and a second-round pick that found himself at the center of a league-wide debate about nepotism the moment his name was called.

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Every minute Bronny played came with criticism due to his last name and his father standing a few feet away on the same bench. With LeBron now in Philadelphia chasing a fifth ring alongside Joel Embiid and Jaylen Brown, that cloud goes away.

The Lakers have spent two years developing him in the G League and creating rotation minutes even in a crowded backcourt. For the first time in his career, Bronny will get the chance to prove his game is more than his famous last name, and with no one left to share the blame, or the credit, if it doesn’t work.